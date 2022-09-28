The Benefits of Video Teller Service

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union visit FirstCommerceCU.org

Today’s technology makes banking more convenient than ever before. Mobile banking gives you the power to manage your accounts anywhere, anytime using your computer, tablet, or cell phone. Bank-by-Phone service lets you access your account and conduct transactions all from your phone’s keypad.

However, there are some transactions where you may prefer to talk with a teller at your financial institution. Video Teller Service offers a convenient way to see and talk with a teller—either in the drive thru or in the lobby. Drive-thru service is also great when you’re on the go and don’t have time to go inside, or if you have health concerns and want to minimize in-person contact.

Video Tellers can assist you with simple transactions, such as deposits, withdrawals, or loan payments, as well as more complex transactions, or answering questions about your account. Simply tap the screen to speak with a teller. All you need is your driver’s license or official government issued ID. There are no transaction tickets to complete.

Other benefits of using Video Teller Service include:

Safety. Video tellers (especially in the drive thru) are a great way to bank remotely while staying safe.

Easy Access. In today’s busy world, access is key, and convenience is essential. Many locations offer drive-thru service, so you don’t even have to get out of your car to handle your banking needs. Talk about being convenient!

Personal Service. With the assistance of your video teller, you receive one-on-one personalized service. Your account transaction is handled by a real person, not a bot or AI assisted prompts.

Time Saving. Video tellers offer more services than standard ATMs, and often at greater speed. Plus, there’s the time you save by not having to fill out a transaction ticket. Ask your financial institution if they offer video teller service and give it a try today.

Did You Know…First Commerce offers Extended Hours for Video Teller Service. You can speak with an FCCU Video Teller Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (All times are EST).

