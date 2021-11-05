Beware of job scam warning signs

Sponsored - If you’ve been considering a job move, or pursuing a new career opportunity, it’s important to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud and stay aware of possible warning signs. According to reports by the Federal Trade Commission, fraud more than doubled in 2020 and the first half of 2021.

Even for sophisticated job seekers, it can be hard to tell the difference between a scam and a genuine offer. Scammers advertise jobs the same way legitimate employers do — online (in ads, on job sites, and social media), in newspapers, and sometimes on TV and radio. They promise you a job, but what they want is your money and your personal information.

Here are some warning signs associated with job scams and tips to help you avoid them.

1. You Are Asked to Provide Your Confidential Information

Don’t get too personal too early. Never provide your confidential information to a potential employer before getting a job offer. Some scammers ask for your bank account information to set up direct deposit or transfer money to your account or ask you to open a new bank account and provide the information to them. Other scammers will ask questions to get information about your personal identity. They tell you to go to a website and fill out a credit report form or provide confidential information. Identity theft scams may try to get you to provide your Social Security number and birth date and other personal information.

2. Contact Information for a Prospective Employer is Vague

If you notice the contact information for an online job posting is a generic email, it could be a scam. Most legitimate employers post openings on their company web site – in addition to a job posting website – or use a company email address. If the email doesn’t include the company’s name, it may likely be a scam. Also, watch out for interviewers who claim they need to use a personal email address due to their company’s servers being down, etc.

3. Search Results Don’t Add Up

Before agreeing to an interview, it may be helpful to do some research. If a job opportunity is offered by a legitimate company, you should be able to find information about the company through an online search. If the information is not available online, or very limited, the possibility of a scam is likely. Sophisticated scammers sometimes set up websites that look professional — However, looks can be deceiving.

Insured by NCUA. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for further guidance.