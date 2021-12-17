Buy Now, Pay Later – Understanding Installment Purchases

Sponsored - As online shopping continues its upward trend, many shoppers are now seeing a new payment option at checkout called Buy Now, Pay Later. It’s basically the old layaway plan in reverse. This type of instant financing allows consumers to receive their purchases now and pay in smaller monthly installments over time. Buy Now, Pay Later has become increasingly popular allowing many families and individuals to stretch their budget a little further.

While getting your items now and paying for them later can be tempting, it can also carry financial risks if not managed properly. Here are four pitfalls to be aware of with installment purchasing.

1. Will Not Help to Build Your Credit Score.

Installment plans are short-term lending programs, and most programs do a soft credit check to confirm your information, with no impact to your credit. Since buy now, pay later programs are short-term lending, they aren’t considered in calculating your credit score. They also do not offer the same protection as paying by credit card. Tip : By using a credit card, you can build a good credit score, which is important for your overall finances.

Did you Know: First Commerce offers Credit Score by SavvyMoney, a comprehensive Credit Score monitoring service available free to digital banking members, that empowers members to understand and manage their credit score over time.

2. May Encourage Overspending and Higher Debt.

Delayed billing may lead to a consumer accumulating more debt than they intended. While the goal may initially be to only use it for necessities, there’s a strong tendency to buy more of the “want” versus “need” items upfront.

Tip : Remember your budget constraints, and only commit to what you can comfortably afford to spend each month so you can pay off balances within a shorter amount of time.

3. Higher Interest or Late Fees on Missed Payments.

In exchange for merchandise received before it is paid, some Buy Now, Pay Later programs may have high interest and/or late fee policies. Be sure to read the fine print before committing to an installment payment plan. Plus, high interest and late fees adds to the overall cost of the product. Tip : Set up automatic payments right away to help you avoid possible late fees or missed payments.

4. Payment Plans and Terms That Vary Between Lenders.

It’s important to understand the conditions and terms of the installment plan(s) you choose to use. Carefully review the terms on the lender’s website, which typically post a support or FAQ page. Be aware of their policy regarding disputed charges to understand what protection you have on purchases that are damaged or stolen.

Tip : Try to stick with well-known retailers with good track records for delivering on time and responding quickly if there’s an issue with your purchase.

Buy Now, Pay Later options can be an attractive way to get the things you want now. Just be sure to look closely at the terms and consider the overall costs involved.

As your financial partner for life, First Commerce team members are available to assist you with more tools and payment options that can empower you to enhance your financial well-being. Learn more at FirstCommerceCU.org/CreditCard.

For more helpful financial tips, visit our Money Minute web page.

That’s The Power of You!

*Insured by NCUA. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisor for further guidance.