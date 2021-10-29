Choosing a Credit Card That’s Right for You

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://www.firstcommercecu.org.

With so many credit card options to choose from, picking the right one for your financial needs can be confusing. Should you base your choice solely on the interest rate? Are rewards an important benefit to you? And can you actually use the rewards you earn? What can you qualify for with the credit score you have?

*Holiday Spending Tip* The earlier you snag a good credit card deal, the better. With holiday spending ramping up, you can more easily meet “welcome bonus” incentives, plus get essential protections and perks on travel and purchases.

Here’s what to consider when choosing the best rewards credit card and how to make the most of it.

1. Get to know your credit score, which will help determine your eligibility for different types of credit cards. Most rewards credit cards require a credit score that is considered good or excellent. However, there are credit cards for consumers with fair credit, as well as for those who have no credit or limited credit history. As a general rule, higher credit scores open the door to more credit options. Keep in mind that if you apply for a new credit card, it shows on your credit report as a hard inquiry, which can impact your credit score. Try to limit credit card applications to only those cards you intend to use.

As another helpful resource, First Commerce offers a comprehensive, online Credit Score program called SavvyMoney, that empowers members to understand and manage their credit score over time.

2. The best credit card is one with features that meet your financial needs. Once you have a better understanding of your credit worthiness, you can focus on the benefits and rewards program.

*Holiday Spending Tip* Here are a few rewards credit card features to be on the lookout for as you plan your holiday shopping.

Aim for the bonus. Many rewards cards offer a welcome bonus for new cardholders who spend a certain amount within the first few months. Holiday spending can make it easier to earn a credit card sign-up bonus due to higher-than-normal purchases in a short amount of time.

Earn rewards on holiday travel. If your holiday plans include travel, look for a credit card that rewards travel and travel-related expenses. Miles flown or points for airline tickets can add sizeable rewards to your stockpile. Even road trips are fair game for earning travel points.

Stack Rewards. You can get more out of your rewards by shopping through airline, hotel, credit card or online shopping portals, which may offer additional cash back, miles, points, or discounts.

At First Commerce, you can make life more rewarding with a Rewards Visa Credit Card. Earn points toward travel, gift cards, cash and other great rewards with everyday purchases you make.

3. To help narrow your choices, get answers to these questions: Do I need to build credit? Are there fees associated with the credit card? Does the card offer benefits I will actually use? Using a credit card responsibly is a great way to build or improve your overall credit. However, before you open a new credit card account, be sure to learn more about how they work, the benefits and costs, and how to manage them responsibly. Learn how to manage your credit card with free online courses through the FCCU Foundation at FCCUFoundation.org.

4. Consider using a credit card that is serviced locally. First Commerce offers Low-Interest and Rewards credit cards, and services them locally. Our credit card members have the advantage of speaking directly with team members when they need assistance with questions or concerns about their credit cards.

Learn more about First Commerce’s credit card options at FirstCommerceCU.org/CreditCard.

For more helpful financial tips, visit our Money Minute web page, to watch segments that aired previously on WCTV.

That’s The Power of You!

Insured by NCUA. Equal opportunity lender. Visit FirstCommerceCU.org for credit card disclosures. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for further guidance.