Choosing a Credit Card That’s Right for You

This year for Valentine's Day, Americans are expected to spend 44% more on their sweethearts than last year according to a recent survey of more than 2,000 people. Many of those people will use their credit cards to purchase that extra special something. With so many credit card options to choose from, picking the right one for your financial needs can be a little confusing. You may ask:

Should I make my choice based on the interest rate?

Are rewards important to me?

Will I really use the rewards I earn?

What can I qualify for with the credit score I have?

To find a credit card that meets your specific needs, a little research upfront goes a long way. Consider the following steps based on your lifestyle and financial goals:

Know your credit score. This will help you determine your eligibility for different types of credit cards. Most rewards credit cards require a credit score that is considered good or excellent (generally between 670-850). However, there are credit cards for consumers with fair credit (generally between 580-699), as well as for those who have no credit or limited credit history. As a rule, higher credit scores open the door to more credit options. Keep in mind that if you apply for a new credit card, it shows on your credit report as a hard inquiry, which can impact your overall credit score. Try to limit credit card applications to only those cards you intend to use.

Choose features that meet your financial needs. Once you have a better understanding of your credit worthiness, you can focus on the types of credit cards that make the most sense for you. Typically, credit cards offer four types of benefits. They help you improve your credit, offer low interest rates, earn rewards points, or offer cash back.

Know what matters to you. Do I need to build credit? Are there fees associated with the credit card? Does the card offer benefits I will use? Having and using a credit card responsibly is a great way to build or improve your overall credit. However, before you open a new credit card account, be sure to learn more about how they work, the benefits and costs, and how to manage them responsibly.

