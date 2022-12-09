Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org

Considerations for Choosing a Checking Account

Did you know that the right checking account can be a powerful tool to help enhance your financial well-being? There are a variety of checking accounts available with different options and features. What should you look for and how do you know which checking account is right for you?

Here are some considerations to keep in mind when choosing a checking account.

Minimum Balance. Some financial institutions may charge a monthly maintenance fee if you do not maintain a set minimum balance. Before opening an account, make sure you can meet any minimum balance requirements. Otherwise, it may be wiser to opt for a checking account that does not require a minimum balance to avoid fees or access certain benefits.

Monthly Fees. Checking accounts, like other financial products, can charge a fee to access your money or receive certain benefits. If there is a monthly fee, ask yourself: “What benefits do I receive for this charge?”

Interest Earning. While checking accounts aren’t commonly considered as a tool for earning interest, some checking accounts, such as First Commerce’s iEarn! and iEarn!50+ checking accounts pay higher interest on everyday balances. Look for the interest-bearing feature in a checking account to provide the added benefit of helping your money grow.

Automatic Savings. Some accounts offer the ability to set up automatic savings by rounding up purchases to the next whole dollar and transferring the difference to a savings account. Small savings add up over time! Learn more about our First Commerce EvenUp Savings Option.

Overdraft Protection. Your financial journey may not always be smooth, and the occasional bump in the road can result in overdrawing your account and ending up with overdraft fees. If you experience this on a regular basis, look for accounts that offer overdraft protection options to help you avoid or minimize fees.

First Commerce’s Accelerate Account has built in overdraft protection, plus other powerful features.

Finally, consider opening a checking account with a local financial institution. This way, you will always have access to local service and familiar faces who understand your financial goals and can provide helpful guidance when you need it.

First Commerce offers multiple checking account options for every stage of life. Try our Checking Account Chooser and find out how First Commerce can empower you to enhance your financial well-being.

