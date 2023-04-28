Considerations for Choosing a Checking Account

Sponsored - Nowadays, there are many ways that people conduct their banking. In addition to banking with a local financial institution, there’s also banking with online-only companies, or conducting transactions using only cash cards. But banking with a local financial institution can offer many benefits when you choose to open a checking account.

Having a checking account with a local financial institution is an important step on your financial wellness journey. Being able to speak with someone directly when you have questions is invaluable. There are a variety of checking accounts available with different options and features. The right checking account can be a powerful tool to help enhance your financial well-being.

Here are some considerations to keep in mind when choosing a checking account.

Monthly Fees. Online-only companies may often charge fees to access your money or conduct transactions. Additionally, cash cards may charge fees when using the card service. Credit unions are traditionally known to have fewer fees because they operate as a member-owned cooperative. Be sure you understand the benefits you are receiving in exchange for any fees charged.

Minimum Balance. Some financial institutions may charge a monthly maintenance fee if you do not maintain a certain minimum balance. Before opening any account, make sure to ask about minimum balance requirements and associated fees. If you don’t believe you can maintain the required minimum balance, it may be wiser to opt for a checking account that does not require a minimum balance to avoid fees or access certain benefits.

Overdraft Protection. Your financial journey may not always be smooth, and the occasional bump in the road can result in overdrawing your account and ending up with overdraft fees. If you frequently experience this, look for accounts that offer overdraft protection options to help you avoid or minimize fees. First Commerce's Power Checking offers no overdrafts at no charge, plus other powerful perks.

Interest Earning. While checking accounts aren't commonly considered as a tool for earning interest, some checking accounts pay interest on everyday balances. First Commerce's Power Checking account pays interest with higher rates based on balances.

Automatic Savings. Some accounts offer the ability to set up automatic savings by rounding up debit card purchases to the next dollar amount and then deposits the difference into a higher-rate savings account. Small savings add up over time.

Learn more about First Commerce’s EvenUp Savings Program.

Finally, consider opening a checking account with a local financial institution. This way, you will always have access to local service and familiar faces who understand your financial goals and can provide helpful guidance when you need it.

At First Commerce, we believe your checking account should be more than debits and credits—it should be packed with powerful perks and benefits. Visit our website or stop by any of our 14 financial center locations to learn more about our Power Checking account and how we can empower you to enhance your financial well-being.

That’s The Power of You!

¹Minimum opening deposit for Power Checking Checking is $25. No minimum balance required.Members must be 18 years of age or older to open an account and Power Checking Money Market. There are no overdraft fees for the first $50.00 a member’s account goes into the negative. CoverMe Overdraft Protection up to $50 is provided at no cost. However, there may be out-of-network or third- party fees associated with ATM transactions. CoverMe Overdraft Protection does not cover money movement through apps such as Zelle®, Venmo, and Cash App. Courtesy Pay Protection beyond the $50 CoverMe cushion is not available with Power Checking. Insured by NCUA.