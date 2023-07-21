Considerations for Choosing a Checking Account

Sponsored - Nowadays, people conduct their banking in many ways—there’s banking with online-only companies, conducting transactions using only cash cards and of course, full-service banking with a financial institution. Just as there are different ways to bank, there are a variety of checking accounts to choose from. The right checking account can be a powerful tool to help enhance your financial well-being. Here are some considerations to keep in mind:

Monthly Fees. Online-only companies and cash cards may charge fees when conducting transactions or using their service to access your money. Credit unions, on the other hand, offer more free checking account options and fewer fees because they operate as a member-owned cooperative.

Minimum Balance. Some financial institutions may require you to maintain a minimum balance or pay a monthly maintenance fee if you go below the balance. Before opening any account, ask about minimum balance requirements and associated fees. If you don’t believe you can maintain the required minimum balance, it may be wiser to opt for a checking account that does not require one.

Overdraft Protection. Life is full of surprises. Occasional bumps in the road can result in overdrawing your account and getting charged with overdraft fees. If you frequently experience this, look for accounts that offer overdraft protection options to help you avoid or minimize fees. First Commerce’s Life is full of surprises. Occasional bumps in the road can result in overdrawing your account and getting charged with overdraft fees. If you frequently experience this, look for accounts that offer overdraft protection options to help you avoid or minimize fees. First Commerce’s Power Checking account offers overdraft protection, plus other great perks – all for free.

Interest Earning. While checking accounts aren’t commonly considered as a tool for earning interest, some checking accounts pay interest on everyday balances. Look for checking accounts that pay interest on your money.

Automatic Savings. Some accounts offer the ability to set up automatic savings by rounding up debit card purchases to the next dollar amount and then depositing the difference into a higher-rate savings account. Small savings add up over time.

Finally, consider opening a checking account with a local financial institution. With First Commerce Credit Union, you’ll always have access to local service and can speak directly with someone if you have questions. Visit FirstCommerceCU.org or stop by any of our 14 locations to learn more about our Power Checking account and how we can empower you to enhance your financial well-being.

That’s The Power of You!

¹Minimum opening deposit for Power Checking Checking is $25. No minimum balance required. Members must be 18 years of age or older to open an account and Power Checking Money Market. There are no overdraft fees for the first $50.00 a member’s account goes into the negative. CoverMe Overdraft Protection up to $50 is provided at no cost. However, there may be out-of-network or third- party fees associated with ATM transactions. CoverMe Overdraft Protection does not cover money movement through apps such as Zelle®, Venmo, and Cash App. Courtesy Pay Protection beyond the $50 CoverMe cushion is not available with Power Checking. Insured by NCUA.