Considerations for Collecting Social Security Question: When is the right time to start collecting social security?

Sponsored - Social Security can be complicated, and the details are often misunderstood even by those who are already receiving benefits. If you’re looking forward to receiving your Social Security benefits, whether in one year or 30 years, you may be curious about some of the basic rules and options and how they might affect your financial future.

Everyone’s situation is unique and it’s important to look closely at the trade-offs of claiming benefits early or filing later. Before making your decision, here are a few considerations.

Reasons you may want to claim benefits early, include:

You need the money now to help pay living expenses

You can’t work longer due to health reasons

You have lost your job

Reasons to delay taking your benefits include:

You don’t need the money at the moment

You plan to work at some level during retirement

You believe you’ll have a longer life expectancy (so higher payments will be helpful)

There’s a lot to know and understand. Six Pillars Financial Advisors, a subsidiary of First Commerce Credit Union, offers a variety of resources, including this article, “Social Security 101.” It also may be wise to consider working with a financial professional to help you prepare to make this important decision.

Visit Six Pillars Financial Advisors at SixPillarsFA.com.

