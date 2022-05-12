Considerations to Help Make the Most of Credit Card Rewards

Sponsored - Whether you make purchases online or at a physical store, credit cards are a convenient way to pay for goods and services. Using a credit card that offers rewards for purchases can offer additional benefits. Summer is approaching, and with it, potential opportunities to travel and spend.

There are many rewards credit card options and offers to choose from. It’s important to understand the difference between different types of rewards programs so you can choose a credit card that’s right for you.

Here are three things to consider when deciding if a rewards credit card makes sense for you:

1. Points and Miles. Many rewards credit cards allow you to earn points and/or miles to use once a certain amount is accumulated. Check to see if the rewards offered are in areas that add value to your lifestyle. For instance, if you enjoy traveling, you might use your rewards toward flight upgrades, car rentals, or hotel stays.

2. Cash Back. If you use a credit card to pay for most of your goods and services, you may want to consider using a rewards card that offers a cash back option. This incentive can come in the way of a gift card to places you frequently shop, actual cash back, or the option of payment applied directly to your bill. It’s a great way to get rewarded for the places you shop most often.

3. Payments and Fees. Often, rewards cards charge a higher interest rate and may charge higher fees if your balance is not paid off each month. Be sure to read all terms and conditions carefully regarding payments and fees before you apply (a good practice for using any credit card).

Ultimately, the best credit card is one with features that meet your financial needs, but the most important thing to remember with a Rewards card is to maintain a low balance or pay off the balance each month. This helps to maximize benefits and reduce the cost to you.

You can make life more rewarding with a First Commerce Rewards Visa Credit Card. Earn points toward travel, gift cards, cash and from purchases you make every day. Learn more about First Commerce’s credit card options at FirstCommerceCU.org/Rewards.

Learn how to manage your credit card with free online courses through the FCCU Foundation at FCCUFoundation.org.

For more helpful financial tips, visit our Money Minute web page.

That’s The Power of You!

Insured by NCUA. Equal opportunity lender. Visit FirstCommerceCU.org for credit card disclosures. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for further guidance.