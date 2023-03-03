Considerations for Opening a CD

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://www.firstcommercecu.org.

You work hard for your money, and you want your money to work equally hard for you. Certificates of Deposit, known as CDs, can be a powerful tool to help build your savings over time.

How Does a CD Work?

When you open a CD, you are agreeing to deposit money for a fixed period and the financial institution agrees to pay a fixed interest rate on your deposited funds. When the CD term ends, also known as when the CD matures, you have the option to renew your CD for the same or different term. Or you may choose to withdraw your funds. CDs typically pay higher interest rates and can be thought of as high-yield savings accounts.

If you are considering opening a CD, it’s important to understand key differences between a CD and a traditional savings account. Here are some factors to consider.

Deposit Requirements. CD terms and features vary by financial institution and so does the required minimum deposit. A common minimum deposit is $1,000, but “Junior” CDs for children under 18 can be opened for as little as $250.

Percentage rate. Like savings accounts, CDs earn interest on the deposit balance. The annual percentage yield (APY) depends on the balance amount and term. Typically, longer CD terms offer more favorable rates.

Term length. CDs require funds to remain on deposit for a set length of time. Terms are fixed and vary anywhere from 3 to 48 months. If you need to access the money in your CD prior to the maturity date, you will likely be required to pay a penalty fee for early withdrawal. Tip : Before opening a CD, make sure you have set aside an emergency fund so you can easily access money to cover unplanned expenses.

Additional features. Look for CDs that offer additional features, such as the ability to bump your rate if interest rates go up. Another feature is the ability to withdraw a portion of funds early or to be able to withdraw without penalty.

