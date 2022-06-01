Considerations in Planning for Retirement

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://www.firstcommercecu.org/

Question: When is the right time to start planning for your retirement?

Answer: As soon as you can.

Financial planning is a valuable tool that can help you pursue your retirement goals by reviewing your entire financial picture. Financial advisors are licensed professionals who can work with you to understand your current financial situation and help you determine where you want to be when you retire.

A financial advisor will help you evaluate and plan, asking questions such as:

What savings and investment accounts do you currently have?

What sources of income will you have after you retire?

When do you want to retire?

After learning more about you, a financial advisor will outline steps you can take to pursue your retirement goals. In addition to working with a financial advisor, there are a variety of retirement planning options that can meet your needs. A financial advisor can also act as a financial accountability partner and be available to assist with a variety of financial issues, including:

Money Management - As with virtually all financial matters, the easiest way to be successful with a cash management program is to keep track of how you spend your money and pursue your financial goals.

Tax Planning - The Six Pillars Financial Advisors web site provides a collection of resources to help you manage your taxes, as well as prepare for future tax seasons.

Building Wealth - Before making any investment decision, one of the key elements you face is working out the actual rate of return on your investment.

Whether you’re new to the workforce or nearing the end of your employment journey, a financial advisor can provide recommended steps toward both short-term and long-term retirement goals.

Are you ready to take charge of your financial future? Visit Six Pillars Financial Advisors at SixPillarsFA.com or call 850-488-0035 x1307.

That’s The Power of YOU!

This information is not intended as tax, legal, investment, or retirement advice or recommendations. You are encouraged to seek guidance from an independent tax or legal professional.

Securities are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Investment advice offered through Independent Advisor Alliance, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial. First Commerce Credit Union and Six Pillars Financial Advisors are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Six Pillars Financial Advisors, and may also be employees of First Commerce Credit Union. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, First Commerce Credit Union or Six Pillars Financial Advisors. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by NCUA or Any Other Government Agency | Not Credit Union Guaranteed | Not Credit Union Deposits or Obligations | May Lose Value