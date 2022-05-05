Considerations When Re-Evaluating Your Loans

Sponsored - Have current economic conditions prompted you to re-visit your financial situation and spending? Maybe you’ve been thinking about ways to consolidate your bills or reduce loan payments but aren’t sure where to start. If so, you’re not alone. Now is a perfect time to re-evaluate your financial goals.

While loans can be a helpful way to pay for large purchases or unplanned and emergency expenses, it’s wise to periodically review your loans and monthly payments to identify opportunities for savings. Here are a few considerations to keep in mind for lowering or consolidating debts or payments.

· Refinance. Refinancing is the process of replacing your current loan with a new loan that offers more favorable terms that enable you to achieve financial goals. The new loan is used to pay off the old loan. Advantages of refinancing might include lowering your monthly payment, paying off other debt with a cash out refinance, or paying of your loan sooner.

· Compare interest rates. Work with a local lender to determine if you qualify for a lower interest rate. Having a lower rate may help reduce your monthly payments. Lending decisions and interest rates are based on a number of criteria and every financial situation is unique. Working with a local lender you trust may help in the decision-making process.

· Length of loan. Talk with a local lender to find out whether the term of your loan can be adjusted. A shorter loan term may help reduce the amount of interest you pay over the life of the loan. Lengthening the term of your loan may give you flexibility to make lower monthly payments when you need to and pay more than the monthly amount when your budget allows.

· Pay off higher-interest rate loans first. Another option to consider is to pay off higher-interest rate loans first. Take a look at credit cards, personal loans, student loans, and others to determine the interest rates you’re currently paying. Working to paying off higher- rate loans first can save money in the long run by reducing the extra amount you pay in interest.

If you have loans or debt, it’s good practice to review your finances periodically to identify potential opportunities to lower monthly payments, eliminate debt and enhance your financial wellness. Talking with an expert at a financial institution may be helpful too. Every financial situation is unique, and the best place to start is to talk with a trusted local lender who will listen and help guide you through your financial journey.

*Insured by NCUA. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for further guidance.