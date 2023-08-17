Creating Financial Wellness for All Ages

Sponsored - Today’s unpredictable economy has sparked renewed focus on individual financial wellness, but what does it really mean to be financially well? Financial wellness is a dynamic state of general financial health that enables you to maintain balance and protect yourself from financial risk as much as possible. Financial wellness doesn’t mean achieving a certain net worth, status or having complete financial security.

It’s also important to understand that financial wellness looks different at different ages and stages in life. At First Commerce Credit Union, we’re here for you as your local financial partner from birth to retirement and every age in between. That’s why we offer products and services designed to support you at every stage of your financial journey.

Teaching smart money habits early in life is a great way to shape overall financial wellness for the future. First Commerce’s Sammy Squirrel Kids’ Savings Club1 offers children from birth to age 12 an account designed to show them how to save for the future and have fun doing it. Sammy Squirrel account holders can earn one “Acoin” for every $10 deposited into their account. The wooden Acoins can add up over time and be redeemed for gift cards or money deposited into your child’s (or grandchild’s) account. Children can also earn money for good grades and each year on their birthday.

Our SmartStart Teen Checking2 program for teens ages 13 -17 is designed exclusively to help younger members learn and develop smart money habits while minimizing their financial risks. This free account offers many powerful features, including an automatic savings option, instant issue debit card, no overdraft fees, and money management tools in digital banking that empower teens to establish a path toward a strong financial future.

For account holders age 18 and older, First Commerce’s Power Checking3 account is loaded with powerful perks and money management features. Power Checking includes an automatic savings option, pays interest on account balances, and offers early payday, no overdraft fees, Zelle®, mobile wallet, and more – all for free. For anyone wanting additional financial flexibility, +CoverMe protection is available with Power Checking for $3.99 a month. +CoverMe protection gives account holders an overdraft cushion up to $100, a low, flat Courtesy Pay fee of $10, and no NSF fees.

For more than 80 years, First Commerce has empowered generations of members to achieve their goals for financial wellness. Visit FirstCommerceCU.org or stop by any of our 14 locations across North Florida and South Georgia to learn more about what we can do to help you enhance your financial well-being.

That’s The Power of You!

1 Minimum opening deposit for Sammy Squirrel Kids’ Savings is $5. Maximum savings reward redemption is 100 Acoins in one year. No payroll or direct deposit accepted into Kids Club accounts, including Social Security benefits. Prizes subject to change. Must have minimum balance of $50 to receive birthday deposit. 2 Minimum opening deposit for SmartStart Teen Checking is $25. No minimum balance required. Members must be 13 -17 years of age to open a SmartStart account. There may be out-of-network or third- party fees associated with ATM transactions. Completion of SmartStart Checking Account Management course is required. To open account, bring a screenshot or print out showing the Checking Account Management course completion to one of our locations or call us. 3 Minimum opening deposit for Power Checking is $25. No minimum balance required. Must meet minimum criteria for usage of FCCU Mobile Deposit. Members must be 18 years of age or older to open an account and Power Checking Money Market. Early PayDay requires direct deposit of the member’s paycheck or government benefits via the Automated Clearing House (ACH) no less frequently than monthly. Early access to direct deposit funds depends on timing of the payment file submission from the payer. FCCU generally makes these funds available on the day the payment file is received, which may be up to 2 days earlier than the scheduled payment date. For government benefits, this could be up to 4 days early. There are no overdraft fees for the first $50.00 a member’s account goes into the negative. CoverMe Overdraft Protection up to $50.00 is provided at no cost. However, there may be out-of-network or third- party fees associated with ATM transactions. CoverMe Overdraft Protection does not cover money movement through apps such as Zelle®, Venmo, and Cash App. Courtesy Pay Protection beyond the $50 CoverMe cushion is not available with Power Checking. NSF fees are capped at five (5) fees per day. Insured by NCUA.