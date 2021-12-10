Documents you’ll need when applying for a home loan

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org/.

Buying a home is often considered one of the best long-term investments you can make. Perhaps you’ve been thinking about buying a home, but aren’t sure what information you will need to complete your loan application. It’s not as complicated as you might think.

Whether you’re ready to buy, or simply considering your options, it’s a good idea to start gathering important documents now to help you prepare for your future investment. Although exact forms may vary, a mortgage lender will typically ask for documents that provide a reliable record of how much money you make and your debts. Below are some of the documents used to help verify your financial situation.

Pay Stubs. Pay stubs provide proof that you have a regular source of income. Typically, lenders will ask you to provide pay stubs from at least the last 30 days of employment. Other sources of income, such as a 1099 if self-employed or child support, help show current earnings.

Tax Returns. Lenders generally want to see at least two years’ worth of tax returns. This shows that your annual income is consistent with reported earnings and there aren’t drastic differences from year to year.

Financial Statements. Seeing how money moves in and out of your bank account helps lenders assess your overall financial picture. Your statements also provide insights on whether you have a few months of reserve funds to help in case of an emergency. Generally, viewing 30-60 days of financial transactions will suffice.

Credit History. To better understand your credit history when considering loan approval, lenders will ask to pull your credit report. It’s important to remember that when a lender pulls your credit for loan approval, that’s considered a “hard inquiry.” Hard inquiries can have a short-term, negative effect on your credit score, so keep loan applications to a minimum when applying for a home loan.

In addition to these types of documents, your financial situation may require additional documentation to help complete your financial picture.

