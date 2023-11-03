Financial Services to Save You Time

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org/

Life can be busy, especially as we near the holiday season. From juggling work schedules to school activities, kid’s sports, and family gatherings—finding enough time to do everything can be challenging. At First Commerce Credit Union, we know how hard you work and see how much you do. That’s why we strive to make banking easy with products and services designed to save you time and simplify your life. Here are just a few of the financial services we offer to help you save some time each day.

Open an Account Online in Minutes . If you or your family members are looking for a checking account packed with powerful perks, but don’t have time to visit one of our financial centers, you can open a free to help you easily move your direct deposits and recurring payments to First Commerce in minutes. . If you or your family members are looking for a checking account packed with powerful perks, but don’t have time to visit one of our financial centers, you can open a free Power Checking account online when it’s most convenient for you. We also offer accounts for teens. Then use EasySWITCH toyou easily move your direct deposits and recurring payments to First Commerce in minutes.

Bill Pay/Digital Banking . First Commerce’s free . First Commerce’s free Bill Pay service through Digital Banking is a convenient tool to help you quickly and securely make payments. Simply set up your list of payees one time in Bill Pay and then determine when and how payments are made. You can set up recurring payments or authorize one-time payments on the day you choose. Our free Digital Banking service—available online and through our mobile app—also lets you access your account wherever you are and when it’s most convenient for you.

Video Teller Service . If you don’t have time to go into a financial center, several of our drive-thru locations offer convenient video teller service with extended hours, Monday-Friday from 7:30 am – 6:30 pm (ET) and Sat. from 9 am – 1 pm (ET). Our knowledgeable team members can assist you with deposits, withdrawals, loan payments or answer specific questions about your account, all without having to leave your car. Plus, you only need your government-issued ID or social security number. There’s no need to fill out a transaction ticket.

First In Line Appointments. If you need to stop by one of our financial centers, and you have limited time, schedule an appointment online ahead of time to meet with a team member. You pick the time and the financial center that’s most convenient for you. You can also order specific items you need ahead of time (debit card, cashier’s check, money order, account statements, etc.). They’ll be ready and waiting when you arrive. Visit to schedule your appointment today. . If you need to stop by one of our financial centers, and you have limited time, schedule an appointment online ahead of time to meet with a team member. You pick the time and the financial center that’s most convenient for you. You can also order specific items you need ahead of time (debit card, cashier’s check, money order, account statements, etc.). They’ll be ready and waiting when you arrive. Visit First In Line to schedule your appointment today.

Financial tools and services designed with you in mind to save you time!

