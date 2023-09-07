Financial Services to Save You Time

Sponsored - Life can get busy sometimes. There’s work, school, kid’s activities, going to the gym, family outings, and more. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could find a few extra minutes in the day? At First Commerce Credit Union, we know how hard you work and how much you do. That’s why we make banking easy with products and services designed to save you time and simply your life.

· EasySWITCH. Thinking of switching your account but don’t have the time to move your direct deposits and recurring payments to a new account? First Commerce makes it easy. With EasySWITCH, you can easily move your direct deposits and recurring payments to First Commerce in minutes. Open your account online and then use EasySWITCH to move your money to your new account quickly and securely.

· Bill Pay/Digital Banking. Another tool that helps save you time, is First Commerce’s free Bill Pay service through Digital Banking. Simply set up your list of payees one time in Bill Pay and then determine when and how payments are made. Set up recurring payments or one-time payments on the day you choose. Our free Digital Banking service (available online and through our mobile app) also lets you access your account wherever you are and when it’s most convenient for you.

· First In Line Appointments. Need to stop by one of our financial centers, but you don’t have much time? Schedule an appointment online to meet with a team member at a time and location convenient for you. Or order specific items ahead of time and have them waiting when you arrive (e.g., debit card, cashier’s check, money order, account statements). Visit First In Line to schedule your appointment today.

· Video Teller Service. If you don’t have time to go into a financial center, several of our drive-thrus offer convenient video teller service. Our knowledgeable team members can assist you with deposits, withdrawals, loan payments or answer specific questions about your account – and you never have to leave your car. Plus, you only need your government-issued ID or social security number. There’s no need to fill out a transaction ticket.

