First Commerce Credit Union Power Forward Speaker Series featuring Spencer Rascoff

Sponsored - First Commerce Credit Union, in partnership with the FSU Office of Research, is proud to present the 9th Annual Power Forward Speaker Series – Tallahassee’s Largest Annual Business Event – happening Thursday, Feb. 16, at 3:30 p.m. in Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on FSU’s campus. This year’s speaker is powerhouse entrepreneur and co-founder of Zillow and Hotwire, Spencer Rascoff.

Hundreds of local business and community leaders, as well as college and high school students, will be in attendance to hear from Spencer Rascoff about the adversity he faced in co-founding and building startup tech businesses Hotwire and Zillow, and how he grew them into multimillion- and multibillion-dollar successes. He will also share insights into what it takes to build a successful team, uniting them around a mission, and creating a culture of success.

Today, Rascoff remains an active entrepreneur who has been pivotal in the expansion of tech entrepreneurship, investing in more than 100 companies and incubating several more. He is also a New York Times bestselling author of the book, “Zillow Talk.” Spencer recently co-founded Pacaso, a tech startup pioneering a new way to own a second home, as well as dot.LA, a media company covering the cutting-edge LA tech scene.

Spencer also hosts a world-renowned podcast called, “Office Hours with Spencer Rascoff,” where he speaks with CEOs, startup founders, venture capitalists, and other prominent thought leaders about how to manage, how to lead, and how to win in business.

About Power Forward

Established as Tallahassee’s largest annual business event averaging 1,000 attendees, the Power Forward Speaker Series has a solid record of bringing highly successful celebrity entrepreneurs to Tallahassee to share their journeys and experiences in business, as well as insights that provide tangible takeaways to help drive economic development through our area business leaders.

The first speaker in the Power Forward Speaker Series in 2013 was Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran. Other acclaimed speakers in the Power Forward Speaker Series include Chris Gardner, CEO of Happyness (whose autobiographical movie, “The Pursuit of Happyness” starred Will Smith); Peter Diamandis, Founder of the XPrize Foundation; Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary; Airbnb’s Chip Conley; NFL legend and entrepreneur Jim Kelly; Facebook startup team member Randi Zuckerberg; and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are going quickly. All tickets are $11 and available online at tickets.fsu.edu. Tickets are also available at the FSU Fine Arts Ticket Office (Fine Arts Building lobby at 540 W. Call St.).

