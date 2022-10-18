FIRST COMMERCE CREDIT UNION & TMH FOUNDATION LAUNCH 3RD ANNUAL #FLAMINGOCHALLENGE TO SUPPORT LOCAL BREAST CANCER PATIENTS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org/community/pinkpower/

Each year, the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) Cancer Center diagnoses and treats more than 1,650 new cancer cases — and breast cancer is the No. 1 diagnosis. To provide support for local patients battling breast cancer, the TMH Foundation and First Commerce Credit Union have teamed up to launch the third annual #PinkPower #FlamingoChallenge fundraising initiative.

Funds raised through #FlamingoChallenge in Florida will directly benefit patients at TMH’s Walker Breast Program, which offers our region’s only accredited breast program by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. This month-long event, held in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is a fun, communitywide fundraiser where businesses, organizations and individuals show their support for cancer patients by claiming a flock of pink flamingos to place in front of their home or business, making a pledge to donate or fundraise and posting pictures with their flamingos on social media. They then “challenge” the next person or organization to take the flock and make a pledge moving the flamingos throughout the city. All participants are encouraged to share their fun, creative photos with their flocks on social media using hashtags #FlamingoChallenge, #PinkPower, and #FindTheFlock in their posts and tagging @FirstCommerceCU and @TMHFoundation.

“With this being its third year, the Flamingo Challenge has gained tremendous community support,” said Nigel Allen, President and Chief Advancement Officer for the TMH Foundation. “People want to make a difference — and they want to do that close to home where they can see the impact of their support. Last year, our community provided more than $75,000 in support for local breast cancer patients. Because so many more patients need our help, we hope to raise $100,000 and we need our community’s support to get there!”

Don’t forget to register your flock at www.TMH.org/PinkPower to track each move along their journey! As if making a positive impact on the lives of cancer patients isn’t enough reward, those who register their flocks and submit their donations by 11:30 p.m., Nov. 10, will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win two tickets to TMH’s Golden Gala featuring Keith Urban in April 2023.

“We have an incredibly strong and supportive community. Since launching the #FlamingoChallenge two years ago, I have been deeply inspired to see individuals and organizations come together to show their support for patients battling breast cancer,” said Cecilia Homison, First Commerce CEO. “First Commerce is proud to partner with the TMH Foundation on an initiative that truly changes lives for the better.”

Did you know:

$1,850 provides a PET scan for a patient who does not have health insurance.

$600 provides an MRI or mammogram for a patient who does not have insurance.

$100 buys a wig for a patient who has lost their hair due to chemotherapy.

$50 purchases a lymphedema sleeve, which relieves pain and stiffness in the extremities caused by fluid buildup that can result from cancer treatments.

These are just a few ways in which donors make a positive impact on the lives of cancer patients. To learn more about the #PinkPower #FlamingoChallenge, how you can participate, or to make a donation online, visit TMH.ORG/PinkPower.

About the TMH Foundation

The TMH Foundation’s mission is to develop and sustain philanthropic support for TMH and generate community understanding and involvement to support TMH’s mission, vision, goals and objectives. Contributions to the Foundation are deductible by donors and/or their estates for federal income, gift and estate tax purposes. Members of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees are community leaders charged with policy and oversight, managing the Foundation’s assets, distributing funds to TMH, encouraging community involvement and promoting population health – within and beyond TMH’s service area, through educational programs and research projects.

About First Commerce Credit Union

First Commerce Credit Union is an award-winning, full-service, #LocalStrong financial institution dedicated to supporting its communities for more than 80 years. Headquartered in Tallahassee, Fla., the credit union serves more than 70,000 consumer and business members across North Florida and South Georgia and has more than $990 million in assets. First Commerce offers best-in-class consumer and business products and services. The credit union also offers comprehensive financial planning and investment services through its subsidiary Six Pillars Financial Advisors, as well as commercial and personal insurance through First Commerce Insurance Agency. For details, visit FirstCommerceCU.org or call 850.488.0035 or 800.533.5772. Insured by NCUA. Equal housing opportunity lender.