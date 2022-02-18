Sponsored - Have you filed your federal tax return and already received your tax refund? Did you come into some additional income or other unexpected earnings recently? If so, now is a perfect time to put those extra earnings to work and build a stronger financial future. Here are a few tips to consider for how to make the most out of extra income.

Create an emergency savings . Did you know, nearly two-thirds of Americans don’t have money saved to cover emergency expenses such as car repairs or an Emergency Room visit? Emergencies can and do happen and when you’re required to spend money outside of your regular expenses, it can affect your financial stability. Commit to building up emergency savings over time. Whenever you receive unexpected income, put a small portion into your savings account and set it aside to only use for emergencies. Aim to build at least three to six months of living expenses in your . Did you know, nearly two-thirds of Americans don’t have money saved to cover emergency expenses such as car repairs or an Emergency Room visit? Emergencies can and do happen and when you’re required to spend money outside of your regular expenses, it can affect your financial stability. Commit to building up emergency savings over time. Whenever you receive unexpected income, put a small portion into your savings account and set it aside to only use for emergencies. Aim to build at least three to six months of living expenses in your emergency fund

Pay off debt. Debt can feel overwhelming, especially when you have debt in multiple areas such as credit cards, student loans, and medical bills. Use extra income to slowly chip away at debt balances. Whenever possible, start paying down debt with higher interest first. Another strategy is to pay off loans with smaller balances, so you free up more of your money to apply toward other debts and expenses.

Set aside savings for splurges or larger purchases . Rather than spending extra income as soon as you receive it, give some thought to how you might use it to build up savings for a specific amount of time to purchase something you’ve been wanting to buy, or to take that trip you’ve been thinking about. Or it could be as simple as fun money set aside for shopping, coffee, or dinner out.

Invest in yourself. If your budget covers basic necessities, another good option for extra income may be to invest in yourself. Consider putting extra income toward your retirement, enrolling in courses to learn new job skills, or for a gym membership. Committing financial resources to your personal health is just as important as your financial health.

If you have received additional income, don’t rush to spend the extra money you receive. Take time to consider your financial goals. Making a thoughtful decision could help stretch your dollars and strengthen your personal financial situation – That’s the Power of You!

For more smart money management tips, visit FCCUFoundation.org.

