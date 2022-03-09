Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.everfi-next.net/welcome/smart-money>

Important Tips to Help Build Your Credit Score

A credit score is a three-digit number calculated by using information on your credit report, which contains a history of your financial activity. The score represents your creditworthiness and helps lenders decide how likely you are to repay your debts. It also plays a significant role in securing any type of loan, as well as interest rates you will pay. Insurers may use credit scores to set premiums and interest rates; landlords and leasing agents can also use your credit score to determine eligibility to rent or own. Your credit card score can even be a factor in determining your cell phone service plan.

Understanding the power of your credit and working to continually build your score is crucial to building a strong financial future. At First Commerce, we’re committed to helping you achieve your financial goals. Consider these factors to improve or maintain your credit health.

Understand your credit score.

Your credit score is based on five categories:

1. Payment history and your ability to repay debts on time.

2. Credit usage and the total amount of debt you owe.

3. Length of credit and how you have managed it.

4. New credit and how often you take on new debt.

5. Credit mix and the types of credit you use.

Review your credit report at least once a year.

Lenders rely on a credit report to determine your creditworthiness and the likelihood you will repay your loan. Federal law allows you to request a free copy of your credit report from each of the three nationwide credit bureaus once a year.

As another helpful resource, First Commerce offers a free Credit Score monitoring program powered by SavvyMoney, that empowers members enrolled in digital banking to understand and manage their credit score over time.

Commit to build or maintain good credit.

Building good credit takes time. Here are four simple examples that can help strengthen your credit:

1. Pay bills on time. Late payments can stay on your credit report for up to 7.5 years.

2. Avoid maximizing credit limits. Try to keep well under the limit when possible.

3. Allow credit accounts to age over time. This shows lenders you have more experience using credit responsibly.

4. Dispute credit report errors. Ask credit bureaus to remove incorrect information on your credit report that can negatively impact your score.

