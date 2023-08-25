Keeping Your Accounts Secure

Sponsored - While fraud and phishing scams have been around for years, criminals continue to get creative and try to trick unsuspecting victims into sharing their personal information to gain access to their bank accounts.

First Commerce Credit Union is committed to helping you protect yourself, as well as your personal and financial information. We have several technologies and best practices in place to empower you to protect yourself from financial schemes.

Secure Access Codes.

First Commerce’s digital banking platform allows members to use secure access codes (SACs) when accessing their accounts. SACs are dynamically generated one-time codes that can be sent by text or phone call to a designated number. Never share your one-time access code, regardless of who asks for it. First Commerce, or any other reputable company will never ask you for that information. Treat your access code as if it is your social security number.

Multi-Factor Authentication.

Be sure to enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) for as many of your online accounts as possible to add an extra layer of security and protect against criminals. As an example, Step 1 could be entering your password followed by Step 2 of receiving a text on your cell phone with a one-time access code.

Send Money Safely Through Apps.

Nowadays, it’s easy to send money electronically to people you know and trust, such as your personal trainer, babysitter, or neighbor. First Commerce has partnered with Zelle® to provide a fast, safe, and easy way to transfer money among friends, family, and others you know. Never send funds to someone you just met or a stranger who has contacted you by email, text, phone or social media. Only send money to people you know. Also ensure you use the recipient’s correct email address or U.S. mobile number when sending money. Once you send the money, it can be very difficult to retrieve your funds.

First Commerce is committed to helping people to enhance their financial well-being, and that includes helping you guard against fraud and keeping your financial information safe. You can learn more about protecting yourself from various types of fraud and identity theft at FirstCommerceCU.org/Fraud.

That's The Power of You!

