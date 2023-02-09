Making the Most of Extra Income

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org/

Are you among the three-quarters of Americans who are expecting a tax refund this year? Is your side hustle starting to pay off? Have you recently come into some additional money or other earnings? Now is a perfect time to put those extra earnings to work for you to help build a stronger financial future!

Here are a few points to consider for how to make the most out of extra income.

Create an emergency savings . Emergencies can and do happen. Did you know, nearly two-thirds of Americans don’t have money saved to cover emergency expenses such as car repairs or an Emergency Room visit? When you’re required to spend money outside of your regular expenses, it can affect your financial stability. Commit to building up emergency savings over time. Whenever you receive unexpected income, put a small portion into your savings account and set it aside to only use for emergencies. Aim to build at least three to six months of living expenses in your emergency fund.

Pay off debt. Owing money can be overwhelming, especially when you have debt in multiple areas such as credit cards, student loans, and medical bills. Use extra income to slowly chip away at debt balances. Whenever possible, start paying down debt with higher interest first. Another strategy is to pay off loans with smaller balances, so you free up more of your money to apply toward other debts and expenses.

Set aside savings for splurges or larger purchases . Are you planning for a family reunion or perhaps attending a destination wedding? Rather than spending extra income as soon as you receive it, plan out how you might use your savings if you let it build over a set time period. Or set it aside for something you’ve been wanting to buy and save up for.

Invest in yourself. If your budget covers basic necessities, another good option for extra income may be to invest in yourself. Consider putting extra income toward your retirement, going for an advanced degree, enrolling in courses to learn a new skill, or use it for a gym membership. Committing financial resources to your personal and mental health is just as important as your financial health.

So, remember, if you receive additional income, don’t rush to spend the extra money you receive. Take time to consider your financial goals. Making a thoughtful decision can help strengthen your personal financial situation—That’s the Power of You!

