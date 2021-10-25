Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org/

First Commerce, FSU Office of Research Kick off Entrepreneur Month with Power Forward Speaker Chris Gardner of “The Pursuit of Happyness” fame

From living on the streets to successful Wall Street broker and entrepreneur, Gardner comes to Tallahassee to share experiences on resiliency, adaptability, and being portrayed by Will Smith in film

First Commerce Credit Union, in partnership with the FSU Office of Research, is proud to present the eighth annual Power Forward Speaker Series featuring self-made millionaire, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chris Gardner, who will help kick off Entrepreneurship Month on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on FSU’s campus. Gardner will be joined by WCTV Anchor Julie Montanaro who will serve as event emcee.

Gardner’s autobiography, “The Pursuit of Happyness,” became a New York Times #1 bestseller and has been translated into more than 40 languages. The movie, inspired by his book, tells the real-life story of Gardner’s struggles as a single father living on the streets with his young son. His relentless pursuit of his dream to work on Wall Street despite insurmountable odds led to his highly successful career as a stockbroker and eventual founder of his own brokerage firm, Gardner Rich & Co.

After selling his stake in the firm in a multi-million-dollar deal, Gardner turned his attention to philanthropy and entrepreneurship. In his “retirement” from the financial services industry after 37 years, Gardner describes himself as a 67-year-old “start up” with significant interest in fin tech. He serves on several boards, including Verify Me, The Change Company and Smart Easy Pay. Two years ago, Gardner also became the oldest “recruit” in the history of the United States Navy and has spoken numerous times on behalf of the Navy about recruitment and retention of talent at naval bases and air stations globally.

In addition to his passion for business, Gardner is also committed to the work of his foundation, The Christopher P. Gardner Foundation, which is working to change the trajectory of young people’s lives. He is currently conducting a national tour to visit and speak at 1,000 public schools across America.

Gardner has also published two other books – “Start Where You Are: Life Lessons in Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be,” which is another bestseller, and his newest book, “Permission to Dream” released earlier this year. Upon its publication, the book was selected as “Book of The Month” by The Wall Street Journal.

The ability to bring a speaker of this caliber to Tallahassee is made possible through the support and partnership of the FSU Office of Research, along with founding partner the FSU College of Business. Established as Tallahassee’s largest annual business event averaging 1,000 attendees, the Power Forward Speaker Series has established a solid reputation for bringing highly successful celebrity entrepreneurs to Tallahassee to share their personal journeys and experiences in business, as well as insights that provide tangible takeaways back to the community through area business leaders.

As the eighth speaker in the Power Forward Speaker Series, Gardner is in good company. Previous speakers have included “Shark Tank’s” Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O’Leary; Airbnb’s Chip Conley; NFL legend and entrepreneur Jim Kelly; Facebook startup team member Randi Zuckerberg; Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; and last year’s Peter Diamandis of the XPrize Foundation and Singularity University.

Tickets are on sale now for Power Forward with Chris Gardner at tickets.fsu.edu ($40* base price for main level seating and $30* base price for balcony seating; $10* for students – student ID required for college students). Tickets also will be sold at the FSU Fine Arts Ticket Office (in the lobby of the Fine Arts Building at 540 W. Call St.). A limited number of sponsorship opportunities including VIP events are still available.

Special thanks to our exclusive television media partner, WCTV, for their support.

Follow Power Forward on Social Media: #PwrFwd @FirstCommerceCU @FSUResearch