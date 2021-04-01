The Power of Online Banking

Sponsored - Have you ever needed to deposit a check, transfer funds or make a payment, but didn’t have time to drive to your credit union or bank? Save yourself a trip by doing your banking online.

Online Banking puts the power of managing your money in your hands by giving you secure, 24/7 access to your accounts. Most online banking services offer features such as:

• Mobile Deposit - Deposit checks securely using your smart phone or tablet. If you have your financial institution’s online banking app installed on your smart device, follow the instructions to take a picture of the front and back of your endorsed check, hit “submit” and you’re done! Be sure to ask your financial institution about their policies on check holds so you know when the deposited funds will be available in your account.

• Funds Transfer – Using a mobile app or desktop version of online banking, you can make payments or transfer funds quickly and securely between accounts, including accounts at another financial institution. Utilize person-to-person transfers to send money to other people using an account identifier, such as the recipient’s email address or mobile number.

• Contactless Payments - Bank safe and secure with contact-free payments using services such as Apple Pay or Google Pay on your smart phone (or even a smart watch). Simply add your debit or credit card number to one of these services as your preferred payment method for transactions.

Other features in online banking might include bill payment options, text alerts about your account activity, and card management services. Check with your financial institution to learn more about the online banking services they offer.

First Commerce offers a variety of free online banking services designed to help members manage their money whenever and wherever it’s most convenient. If you’d like to know more about what First Commerce Online Banking can do for you, visit us at FirstCommerceCU.org/DigitalBanking.

