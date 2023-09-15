Preventing Mail Theft

Sponsored - While neither rain nor snow, sleet or intense heat stops a postal worker from delivering your mail, a determined criminal can. Stolen mail, especially checks, has been on the rise in recent years. Unfortunately, mail theft can be connected to many types of scams when criminals steal your valuable personal information or check payments to commit fraudulent crimes and identity theft.

Keeping your money and financial information safe is a top priority at First Commerce. Here are a few things you can do to help protect yourself from mail thieves.

· When possible, avoid sending checks through the mail to pay bills. Use trusted online bill pay services through your financial institution or send money directly to people you know through person-to-person payment services such as Zelle®.

· Do not leave checks in your mailbox overnight, and never send cash in the mail. Hand your mail directly to a letter carrier or drop your mail off at your local Post Office.

· Retrieve mail from your mailbox promptly after delivery. If you are expecting checks, credit cards, or other sensitive items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail if you are not able to get your mail soon after delivery.

· When going out of town, place a hold on all mail delivery until you return home by notifying your Post Office. You can schedule mail delivery holds online through the U.S. Postal Service web site.

Mail theft is a federal crime that carries heavy penalties. It’s important to remember that like other types of crime, mail theft is a crime of opportunity. If you are expecting a check or other valuable item by mail and did not receive it, contact the issuing agency immediately. Report all suspected mail theft to your local police and Postal Inspector.

To learn more about protecting yourself from fraud and identity theft, visit the First Commerce web site at FirstCommerceCU.org/Fraud.

