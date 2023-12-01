Protecting Yourself From Check Fraud

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org/.

This is the time of year people look forward to getting holiday cards in the mail that may also include fun surprises, such as gift cards, cash or checks. Sadly, there are grinches in the world looking for opportunities to spoil the holiday cheer. According to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, reports of stolen checks and check fraud continue to rise as do incidences of consumer and business check fraud.

One common form of check fraud is known as “check washing.” Criminals target mailboxes or postal collection boxes to steal signed checks. Once they have the check, criminals alter the dollar amount and the name of the payee to rewrite the check to a new recipient for a larger sum. Oftentimes, the person who originally wrote the check won’t know they have been victimized until it’s too late.

The good news is that in most instances, the consumer or business isn’t liable for funds taken from their account with a fraudulent washed check. The bad news is that investigating reported check fraud can take time to recover stolen funds.

Here are a few suggestions to help lessen the risk of check fraud, not only during the holidays, but all year long.

1) Send payment(s) electronically. The safer alternative to sending a paper check is to set up electronic payments through online Bill Pay or your debit card. The account and routing number you enter electronically is the same information that is printed on a physical check, so it is safe to provide. Set Up Payments Through Digital Banking

Setting up recurring payments or one-time payments to a vendor is easy with First Commerce’s free Bill Pay service through Digital Banking. Available online and through our mobile app, you can set up your list of payees one time and determine when and how payments are made.

2) Use a cashier’s check or money order. If someone insists on payment by check, it is safer to get a cashier’s check or money order to have authoritative proof of the payee and amount.

3) Bring outgoing mail directly to a post office. If you must mail a check, don’t put it in your mailbox and raise the little flag. That’s a signal to others that there’s something inside. It’s best to visit a post office and hand it directly to a postal worker or drop it into a lobby mail slot.

4) Monitor your bank account. It’s important to monitor your bank account(s) regularly to confirm all activity is as it should be. First Commerce offers real-time text and email alerts through digital banking. Enabling these notifications can help you monitor account activity.

If you think a check you’ve written was intercepted in the mail, promptly contact your financial institution, and file a report with the Postal Inspection Service and your local police department.

To learn more about protecting yourself from fraudulent activity, visit the First Commerce website at FirstCommerceCU.org/Fraud.

