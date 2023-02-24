Re-evaluating Your Loans

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org/

If your budget has felt a little stretched lately, it may be time to re-evaluate your finances. While borrowing money or using credit cards can be a helpful way to pay for large purchases or unplanned expenses, it’s good practice to periodically review your loans and payments to identify opportunities for savings.

Here are a few considerations to keep in mind if desiring to lower or consolidate your debts or payments.

Length of loan. Talk with a local lender to find out whether the term of your loan can be adjusted. A shorter loan term may help reduce the amount of interest you pay over the life of the loan. Lengthening the term of your loan may give you the flexibility to make lower monthly payments when you need to and pay more than the monthly amount when your budget allows.

Compare interest rates. Lending decisions and interest rates are based on several criteria and every financial situation is unique. In today’s economic environment, it’s important to do your research when looking for the best rates. Work with a local lender you trust to determine the best options for your budget. As member-owned cooperatives, credit unions often offer more competitive loan rates.

Pay off higher-interest rate loans first. Another option to consider is to pay off higher-interest rate loans first. Look at credit cards, personal loans, student loans, and others to determine the interest rates you’re currently paying. Working to pay off higher-rate loans first can save money in the long run by reducing the extra amount you pay in interest.

