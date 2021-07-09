Ready to Buy Your Dream Home? First Commerce Credit Union Can Help.

Sponsored - Purchasing a home is one of the biggest financial decisions you’ll make. At First Commerce, we’re committed to making the mortgage process as stress-free as possible so you can enjoy your home buying experience. Whether you’ve purchased a home before, this is your first time, or you are refinancing your current mortgage, we’ll be with you every step of the way. Consider these important steps to help you find a home that’s right for you with a payment that fits your budget and lifestyle.

1. Determine your budget. Even if you qualify for a larger amount, you don’t have to spend the maximum. Only you know your monthly expenses. Take the time to calculate your monthly expenses compared to your monthly income. After necessary expenses, what can you afford to spend on a monthly mortgage?

2. Work with a lender you trust and get pre-approved. Getting approval for a specific loan amount lets your Realtor® know that you’re serious and can expedite the homebuying process. Getting pre-approved can be the difference between getting the home of your dreams and watching another buyer walk away with it. First Commerce allows you to apply online when it’s convenient for you. From there, our local loan officers will review your information and follow up with financing options to meet your needs. Apply Now.

3. Start saving early. Here are the main costs to consider when saving for a home:

Down Payment: Your down payment requirement will depend on the type of mortgage you choose and the lender. Even a small down payment can be challenging to save. For example, a 3% down payment on a $300,000 home is $9,000. Try different scenarios using a down payment calculator, determine a goal and start putting aside savings.

Closing Costs: These are fees and expenses you pay to finalize your mortgage. Examples include origination fees, appraisal fees, title insurance, taxes and recording fees. Closing costs typically range from 2% to 5% of the loan amount.

Move-in expenses: You'll likely need additional money after the purchase to set up your new home. Set some money aside for immediate home repairs, upgrades and furnishings.

4. Build or Maintain Good Credit. Your credit score is used to determine your qualification for a mortgage loan, as well as the interest rate lenders can offer. Taking additional steps to strengthen your credit - paying bills on time, keeping debt low, and keeping current credit cards open – can help you qualify for the home of your dreams. To learn more about your credit score, consider requesting your free credit report from one of the three main credit bureaus, which you can do once a year. Or, you can take advantage of First Commerce’s free Credit Score service available to members enrolled in digital banking.

5. Get a home inspection after you make an offer. Once you’ve made the decision to purchase a home and make an offer, be sure to hire an inspector to check the house before you buy. An inspector can alert you to any potential issues, such as termite damage, roof repairs, water damage, or other concerns so that you can make an informed buying decision.

For other helpful tools and resources, including a mortgage calculator, financing options, completing your loan application, and more, visit our web site at Mortgage.FirstCommerceCU.org.

Insured by NCUA. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for further guidance. Equal Housing Opportunity. NMLS #774895