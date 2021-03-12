Ready to Buy Your Dream Home? We Can Help.

Sponsored - Purchasing a home is one of the biggest financial decisions you’ll make. At First Commerce, we’re committed to making the mortgage process as stress-free as possible so you can enjoy your home buying experience. Whether you’ve purchased a home before, this is your first time, or you are refinancing your current mortgage, we’re here to help!

Follow these important steps to ensure you find a home that’s right for you with a payment that fits your budget and lifestyle.

1. Determine your budget. Even if you qualify for a larger amount, you don’t have to spend the maximum. Only you know your monthly expenses. Take the time to calculate your monthly expenses compared to your monthly income. After necessary expenses, what can you afford to spend on a monthly mortgage?

2. Work with a lender you trust and get pre-approved. Getting approval for a specific loan amount and loan program lets your Realtor® know that you’re serious, and can expedite the homebuying process. Getting pre-approved can be the difference between getting the home of your dreams and watching another buyer walk away with it. First Commerce allows you to apply online when it’s convenient for you. From there, our local loan officers will review your information and follow up with financing options to meet your needs. Apply now.

3. Find a Realtor® you trust who will listen to what you want and work for your best interests. Real estate agents are important partners in buying and selling a home. Realtors can provide you with helpful information about homes, neighborhoods and property values that may not be easily available.

4. Resist making large purchases just before you close. This can bring down your credit score and impact your ability to lock in a lower interest rate. For example, in the excitement of buying a home, you may be tempted to make a large purchase of furniture and charge it to your credit card. It’s better to wait until after you close.

5. Get a home inspection after you make an offer. Once you’ve made the decision to purchase a home and make an offer, be sure to hire an inspector to check the house before you buy. An inspector can alert you to any potential issues, such as termite damage, roof repairs, water damage, or other concerns so that you can make an informed buying decision.

