Sponsored - Ready to Buy Your Dream Home? First Commerce Credit Union Can Help.

Purchasing a home is one of the biggest financial decisions you’ll make. At First Commerce, we’re committed to making the mortgage process as stress-free as possible so you can enjoy your home buying experience. Whether you’ve purchased a home before, this is your first time, or you are refinancing your current mortgage, we’ll be with you every step of the way. Consider these important tips to help you find a home that’s right for you with a payment that fits your budget and lifestyle.

1. Determine your budget. Even if you qualify for a larger amount, you don’t have to spend the maximum. Only you know your monthly expenses. Take the time to calculate your monthly expenses compared to your monthly income. After necessary expenses, what can you afford to spend on a monthly mortgage?

2. Don’t skip the preapproval. It can be tempting to jump right into hunting for the perfect house, particularly if this is your first time. Getting approval for a specific loan amount lets your Realtor know that you’re serious and can expedite the homebuying process. If you’ve heard of a prequalification, it’s important to know how it differs from preapproval.

Prequalification letter: A prequalification is an estimate of the amount of home loan you can get. It’s based on an informal evaluation of your income and other information.

Preapproval letter: A mortgage preapproval is a document from a lender that tells you exactly how much loan money you can get. It’s based on your financial information, such as W-2s, bank statements and your credit score.

First Commerce allows you to apply online when it’s convenient for you. From there, our local loan officers will review your information and follow up with financing options to meet your needs. Apply Now.

3. Start saving early. Here are the main costs to consider when saving for a home:

Down Payment: Your down payment requirement will depend on the type of mortgage you choose and the lender. Even a small down payment can be challenging to save. For example, a 3% down payment on a $300,000 home is $9,000. Try different scenarios using a Your down payment requirement will depend on the type of mortgage you choose and the lender. Even a small down payment can be challenging to save. For example, a 3% down payment on a $300,000 home is $9,000. Try different scenarios using a down payment calculator , determine a goal and start putting aside savings.

Closing Costs: These are fees and expenses you pay to finalize your mortgage. Examples include origination fees, appraisal fees, title insurance, taxes and recording fees. Closing costs typically range from 2% to 5% of the loan amount.

Move-in expenses: You’ll likely need additional money after the purchase to set up your new home. Set some money aside for immediate You’ll likely need additional money after the purchase to set up your new home. Set some money aside for immediate home repairs , upgrades and furnishings.

4. Build or Maintain Good Credit. Your credit score is used to determine your qualification for a mortgage loan, as well as the interest rate lenders can offer. Taking additional steps to strengthen your credit - paying bills on time, keeping debt low, and keeping current credit cards open – can help you qualify for the home of your dreams. To learn more about your credit score, consider requesting your free credit report from one of the three main credit bureaus, which you can do once a year. Or, you can take advantage of First Commerce’s free Credit Score service available to members enrolled in digital banking.

5. Don’t try to time the market. Do not obsess with trying to determine when is the best time to buy. It’s nearly impossible to anticipate the housing market. The best time to buy is when you find the perfect house and you can afford it.

For other helpful tools and resources, including a mortgage calculator, financing options, completing your loan application, and more, visit our web site at Mortgage.FirstCommerceCU.org.

