Smart Money Tips to Build Financial Wellness

It is never too late—or too early, to start building a strong financial foundation. Financial wellness is a dynamic state of general financial health that enables you to maintain balance and protect yourself from financial risk as much as possible. There are many things you can do to lay the foundation for building smart money habits. Here are some considerations to help you on your financial journey:

· Keep Credit Card Balances Low. Understanding the power of your credit score and working to continually improve it is crucial to building a strong financial future. Your credit score is a key indicator of your creditworthiness that helps lenders decide how likely you are to repay your debts. Keep the balance of your credit card(s) low. Spending a small amount or a portion of what you could charge shows creditors you have discipline in spending.

· Manage Your Debt. The easiest way to be successful with managing your debt is to develop a systematic and disciplined approach. Dedicating a few minutes each week to keep track of how and where you spend money can help set you on a path to pursue your financial goals.

· Set Financial Goals. No matter where you are on your financial journey, setting financial goals is a good habit to develop. Your aspirations are uniquely yours—whether you desire to buy a home or new car, save for your or your child’s education, open your own business, or to retire in the islands. Periodically review your spending habits to align with your financial goals.

Building financial wellness is a habit that takes time, and financial wellness looks different at different ages. These are just a few smart money tips you can implement to help put you on a path toward financial success.

First Commerce has empowered generations of members to achieve their goals for financial wellness for more than 80 years. We’re here for you as your local, trusted financial partner from birth to retirement and every age in between. If you are interested in learning more about what First Commerce can do for you, stop by any of our 14 locations across North Florida and South Georgia or visit FirstCommerceCU.org.

Additionally, Six Pillars Financial Advisors, is a subsidiary of First Commerce, and is a local comprehensive financial planning firm committed to helping credit union members set and pursue their financial goals. To learn more or to schedule a free consultation, visit the Six Pillars Financial Advisors website or call 850.488.0035, ext. 2107.

