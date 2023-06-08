Stay Protected from Online Shopping Scams

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org/.

Tips to Avoid Online Shopping Scam­s

For many consumers, online shopping offers the ability to conveniently compare goods and services. Yet unfortunately, scammers try to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers by setting up fake retail websites by using sophisticated layout designs and a familiar-looking web address to look like a genuine online retail store.

At First Commerce, we believe in empowering you with tools and information to help you protect your financial information. Here are a few tips to help avoid online shopping scams:

· Carefully review the seller’s information. Fraudulent websites often offer popular clothing brands, jewelry, or electronics at very low prices. Sometimes you receive the item you paid for, but it may be a knock-off version. Other times, you pay and never receive the item at all. Know who you’re dealing with by carefully reviewing the seller’s contact information and product descriptions.

· Beware of social media platforms and fake online stores. Sometimes scammers open an online store for a short time and use social media to advertise their fake website. After making a number of sales, the store disappears. A good way to detect a fake trader or social media online shopping scam is to search for reviews before purchasing. Do not simply trust a site just because you’ve seen it promoted or shared on social media.

· Check the seller’s refund and return policies. Most reputable online shopping sites state whether you can return the item for a full refund or have a dispute handling process in case something goes wrong. Find out who pays the shipping costs for returns, and whether there is a restocking fee.

· Avoid shopping online when using free Wi-Fi. Hackers love when you shop using a free, unsecured Wi-Fi connection because your data is not protected, making it easier to steal your personal information. Because a public Wi-Fi Internet connection doesn’t require authentication, such as a password, cybercriminals often spy on public Wi-Fi networks to intercept personal data.

