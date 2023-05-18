Teaching Kids to Save

Sponsored - According to a recent financial insights study, 87% of teenagers in the U.S. admit they don’t understand their finances. That’s why building financial knowledge at a young age is so important. Luckily, it’s never too early to start teaching children about smart money habits and how to make good financial decisions.

As the school year draws to a close, students may look for summer jobs or want to do extra chores around the house to earn money. Parents, grandparents, and other family members can help make saving fun and educational for children with these five financial habits and tips.

1. Let kids earn money by doing age-appropriate chores.

Kids need a way to generate income to establish and build their savings. Birthday money is great but establishing a regular stream of money can be more productive. Create simple age-appropriate chores such as folding laundry, helping prepare meals, or washing the family car are great opportunities for kids to earn a little money. Discuss the amount allotted for each chore with your children, along with a timeframe of when the chore must be completed each day/week/month.

2. Set a financial goal.

For kids, time, money, and savings can be hard concepts to grasp. A visual image of a goal and short-term savings steps can help bring these concepts to light. Pick out an item or experience to work toward with your child. You can make the process fun by hanging up a picture of the goal and then tracking the progress with a chart. Challenge kids by setting benchmarks they can see as they reach their target.

3. Move from a piggy bank to a savings account.

For many, when we think of saving money, images of the iconic piggy bank come to mind. Try stashing your child’s savings in a clear jar. This way, they can see their hard work add up. Then, consider moving these funds to a kid’s savings account with a financial institution where they can watch their savings grow and earn interest.

First Commerce offers a free Sammy Squirrel Kids’ Club Savings Account to help children up to age 12 develop healthy financial habits and have fun while doing it. Get rewards for good grades, earn “Acoins” that can be exchanged for gift cards or money deposited in the account, matching deposit (up to child’s age) for birthday month deposits, and more! Teens ages 13-17 can start their financial future off on the right foot with our SmartStart Teen Checking program—no adult co-signer required. This free account offers an instant-issue debit card and powerful money management tools in digital banking and free financial education.

4. Let your kids make mistakes.

We’ve all made a purchase or investment we regret. Whether it was exercise equipment we thought we’d use more often or an investment that was too good to be true in hindsight. Let your child make mistakes now because the stakes are likely low. If your child makes a few missteps while working toward their savings goal, give them encouragement to keep trying. Also ask them what they’ve learned and what they might do differently next time.

5. Be a good example.

Strong financial habits can be passed along through generations. Your children will see your hard work and will want to follow in your footsteps. If you don’t have an emergency savings account yet or you need to pay off debt, create your own savings plan and start working toward your financial goals. Consider including children in family money discussions when appropriate. These may include the cost of household expenses, going out to dinner or a movie, or saving for a vacation.

Saving money is a habit that takes time to build. It’s also something the whole family can do together. With these tips, parents can start their children on a path toward financial success for years to come.

For more smart money 60-second management tips, visit FirstCommerceCU.org/MoneyMinute.

That’s The Power of You!

Insured by NCUA. *APY=Annual Percentage Yield. Sammy Squirrel Kids’ Savings Account maximum savings reward redemption is 100 Acoins in one year. No payroll or direct deposit accepted into Kids Club accounts, including Social Security benefits. Prizes subject to change. Must have minimum balance of $50 to receive birthday deposit. Minimum opening deposit for SmartStart Teen Checking is $25. No minimum balance required. Approval required for usage of FCCU Mobile Deposit. Standard carrier text/data rates may apply. Members must be 13-17 years of age to open a SmartStart account. There may be out-of-network or third- party fees associated with ATM transactions. Members may make up to four (4) free non-First Commerce Credit Union ATM withdrawals per month after which there is a fee for additional withdrawals at non-FCCU ATMs. For SmartStart Teen Checking, completion of SmartStart Checking Account Management course is required. To open account, bring a screenshot or print out showing the Checking Account Management course completion to one of our locations or call us.