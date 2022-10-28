Teaching Kids to Save Money

Sponsored - Strong financial habits can have a lasting positive impact on a child’s life and it’s never too early to start. Building a foundation of smart money habits early will help children as they get older with financial decisions such as budgeting while away at college, saving for their first home purchase, and eventually preparing for retirement.

You can help make saving fun and educational for children with these five tips.

1. Let kids earn money by doing age-appropriate chores.

Birthday checks are helpful to build savings, but a regular stream of money can be more productive. Simple age-appropriate chores like washing the family car, mowing the lawn, or bringing in the mail are great opportunities for kids to earn a little income. Discuss the dollar amount allotted for each chore with your children, along with a timeframe of when the chore must be completed (daily/weekly/monthly).

2. Set a financial goal.

For kids, time, money, and savings can be hard concepts to understand. A visual image of a goal and short-term savings steps can help bring these concepts to light. Together, pick an item or experience to work toward. Make the process fun by hanging up a picture of the goal and tracking the progress with a chart. Challenge kids to reach the goal by setting benchmarks as they reach their target.

3. Move from a piggy bank to a savings account.

When we think of saving money, images of the iconic piggy bank may come to mind. Try stashing your child’s savings in a clear jar. This way, they can see their hard work add up. Then, consider moving these funds to a kid’s savings account with a financial institution where their savings can earn additional interest. First Commerce offers a Kids Savings Account to help children up to age 12 develop healthy financial habits and have fun while doing it. The account features rewards for good grades, birthdays and more! Adults can also use our Digital Banking service to help their kids watch their savings add up.

4. Let your children make mistakes.

We’ve all made a purchase or investment we regret. Do you use that elliptical as much as you thought you would? How often do you make pasta from scratch? Over the course of our lives there are many times we thought we’d use something more than we do or we invested in something that in hindsight, was too good to be true. Let your child make mistakes because at this point in his/her life the stakes are low. It’s okay if your child stumbles along the way of reaching their savings goal. Once they realize their misstep, ask them what they’ve learned and what they would do differently next time.

5. Be a good example.

Strong financial habits can be passed along through generations. Your children see your hard work and will want to follow in your footsteps. Create your own savings plan (if you don’t have one already) and start working toward your financial goals. Include your children in family money discussions when appropriate. These may include the cost of household expenses, going out to dinner or a movie, or saving for a vacation.

Saving money is a habit that takes time to build. With these tips, parents can start their children on a path toward financial success for years to come.

