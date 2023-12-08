Teaching Teens Financial Fitness

Sponsored - The winter holidays are a flurry of fun and festivities—gifts, gatherings, and travel. Managing seasonal expenses can also be a great opportunity to get your kids involved in helping to make smart financial choices. Give your teenager the gift of financial well-being by helping them understand the importance of managing their money.

Here are four quick ways to help teens build financial fitness habits through the holidays and beyond.

1. Set a holiday spending budget. Make a budget and plan how much you want to spend and what you will spend it on. Create categories such as gifts, decorations, outings/activities with friends and loved ones and prioritize what is most important to your teen.

2. Create lists before shopping. Making lists helps keep the focus on what you are buying. This will help you stay organized and lessen the urge to shop impulsively. Unplanned purchases can add up quickly.

3. Learn to say “no” to additional spending. Holiday or not, there is no shortage of reasons to spend, give, or indulge. But here’s the deal. Only you know what your budget is and what you can comfortably afford. Give yourself permission to tell others “No” for the sake of your own financial needs.

4. Discuss alternatives and low-cost ways to celebrate. Explore options where you and your loved ones can alleviate some holiday expenses. Make gifts rather than purchase, have nights in versus going out, limit or skip the gift exchange altogether. There are alternatives other than spending money that encourage the focus on being together.

The holidays are a perfect time to have conversations regarding needs versus wants. Managing money is a learned skill. A great way to build good money habits is First Commerce’s SmartStart Teen checking account built just for teens between the ages of 13-17, and no adult co-signer is required.

SmartStart Teen Checking is a free account designed exclusively for teens that includes many rich features to help them learn and grow while minimizing financial risks. With powerful money management tools in digital banking, instant-issue debit card, an automatic savings options, the ability to easily transfer money, and no overdraft fees, teens can start their financial future off on the right foot. Plus, teens get access to free online financial education covering topics such as identity theft, building your credit, saving for college, buying a car, and more. Parents also get peace of mind with the ability to monitor their teen’s account and receive text alerts about account activity.

Visit FirstCommerceCU.org or stop by any of our 14 locations to learn more about how First Commerce is empowering generations not just at the holidays but all year long.

That’s The Power of You!

* Minimum opening deposit for SmartStart Teen Checking is $25. No minimum balance required. Approval required for usage of FCCU Mobile Deposit. Standard carrier text/data rates may apply. Members must be 13-17 years of age to open a SmartStart account. Completion of SmartStart Checking Account Management online course is required. To open account, bring a screenshot or print out showing the Checking Account Management course completion to one of our locations or call us. Insured by NCUA.