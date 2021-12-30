Tips to Avoid Overdraft Fees

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce, visit https://checking.firstcommercecu.org/accelerate/.

Overdraft fees, also known as non-sufficient fund fees, happen when a withdrawal or debit card purchase causes an account balance to go into the negative. Most financial institutions will typically cover the overdrawn expense and charge a fee to cover the difference. If you have ever experienced the unpleasant surprise of your account being overdrawn, you are not alone. Almost 1 in 5 people report having overdrawn their bank accounts at some point in their life.

Many financial institutions offer money management tools that give you the power to monitor your account balance in real time and reduce the chances of an overdraft occurring. Here are a few tips to reduce the chances of overdrawing your account and paying overdraft fees:

Sign Up for Low-Balance Alerts. If your financial institution offers a mobile banking app, find out if you can set up alerts to be notified by text or email when your account balance falls below a certain dollar amount. Monitoring your account and activity on your own with Digital Banking helps you take control of your finances. It’s also a good practice to keep track of your cash flow and gives you a better idea of how much money you have on hand.

Ask About Overdraft Protection. You can guard against potential overdraft fees by linking your checking account to a savings account. That way, if a withdraw or transaction causes your account to go negative, money from your savings account will automatically be transferred to your checking account to cover the difference. Your financial institution may still charge a small fee for the transaction, so be sure to research their policy.

Consider Removing the Ability to Overdraft Your Account. If you choose to remove the ability to overdraft your account altogether, your transaction will be declined at the point of sale if there are not enough funds to cover the charge. While this may be inconvenient, declining the purchase up front may help protect you from possible overdraft fees.

