5 Tips to Build Savings

Between record-high inflation and ongoing rate hikes, it’s no wonder 70 percent of Americans report feeling financially stressed. A recent news survey reported that 58 percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Creating a financial savings cushion is an important consideration in developing a budget. Here are a few tips and account features to help build savings and improve your financial wellness over time.

Start small. Little savings add up. Set a goal to save $20 a week and put those funds into an account set aside for emergencies. A general rule of thumb is to try and set aside enough savings to cover three to six months of living expenses. Cutting expenses where you can is a helpful way to build savings for the future.

Create an emergency savings . When you’re required to spend money outside of regular expenses, it can affect your financial stability. Emergency funds can help to create a financial buffer in a time of need without having to rely on credit cards or high-interest loans.

Automate Savings . First Commerce offers an option to automatically round up debit card purchases to the nearest dollar and deposit the difference into an interest-earning account. The . First Commerce offers an option to automatically round up debit card purchases to the nearest dollar and deposit the difference into an interest-earning account. The EvenUp Savings Program makes it easy to set aside small change with every transaction that can add up over time. Plus, the EvenUp Savings account offers a higher interest rate than traditional Savings accounts.

Put Extra Income in Savings. Whenever you receive additional income such as a tax refund or a pay raise at work, put a small portion of that extra income into your savings account and set it aside to only use for emergencies.

Interest-Earning Checking. While checking accounts are commonly used for payment and deposit transactions, some accounts pay interest on your checking balance. This feature provides a convenient way to put your day-to-day funds to work for you. Learn more about First Commerce’s . While checking accounts are commonly used for payment and deposit transactions, some accounts pay interest on your checking balance. This feature provides a convenient way to put your day-to-day funds to work for you. Learn more about First Commerce’s Power Checking

Everyone’s financial journey and situation is unique. If you are interested in learning more about options for building your savings, find out what First Commerce can do for you at FirstCommerceCU.org.

