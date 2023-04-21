Tips to Build Your Credit Score

Sponsored - There are many benefits to having good credit that can help you achieve your financial goals. Your credit score is a key indicator of your creditworthiness that helps lenders decide how likely you are to repay your debts. Your score also plays a significant role in determining the interest rates you pay on loans, such as a home, car, or even a cell phone. It can also impact your ability to rent or lease.

Understanding the power of your credit score and working to continually improve it is crucial to building a strong financial future. At First Commerce, we’re committed to helping people enhance their financial well-being. Here are some tips to help build and improve your credit score or maintain an already great score.

Understand your credit score.

Your credit score is based on your credit report, which contains your financial activity in five categories. Certain categories such as payment history and total debt are weighted heavier in credit score calculations, but all factors can work together to achieve a stronger score.

1. Payment history and your ability to repay debts on time.

2. Credit usage and the total amount of debt you owe.

3. Length of credit and how you have managed it.

4. New credit and how often you take on new debt.

5. Credit mix and the types of credit you use.

Review your credit report at least once a year.

Federal law requires each of the three nationwide consumer credit reporting companies (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) to give you a free credit report every 12 months if you ask for it. Monitoring your credit reports regularly is an important part of managing your finances. If you find information that looks suspicious or is inaccurate on your credit report, contact the business or credit entity that issued the report to file a dispute or request a correction.

As another helpful resource, First Commerce offers members a free credit monitoring and management service through its Digital Banking service called Credit Score powered by SavvyMoney. Credit Score helps members understand factors contributing to their score and provides helpful tips to improve their score over time.

Commit to build or maintain good credit.

Building good credit takes time. Here are four simple examples that can help strengthen your credit:

1. Pay bills on time . Late payments can stay on your credit report for up to 7.5 years.

2. Avoid maximizing credit limits . Try to keep credit card balances well under the limit when possible.

3. Allow credit accounts to age over time . Consider allowing your credit cards with “$0″ balances to remain open and unused. It demonstrates a history of using credit responsibly.

4. Dispute credit report errors . Ask credit bureaus to remove incorrect information on your credit report that can negatively impact your score.

