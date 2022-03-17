5 Tips for Buying a Home

Sponsored - Purchasing a home is one of the biggest financial decisions you’ll make. With interest rates expected to rise in the near future, now might be a good time to talk with a mortgage lender about purchasing a home while rates are lower, or even refinancing your current home.

At First Commerce, we’re committed to making the mortgage process as stress-free as possible so you can enjoy your home buying experience. Whether you’ve purchased a home before, this is your first time, or you are refinancing your current mortgage, First Commerce Credit Union will be with you to help every step of the way. Consider these five important steps to help you find a home that’s right for you with a payment that fits your budget and lifestyle.

1. Determine your budget. Take the time to calculate your monthly expenses compared to your monthly income. After necessary expenses, what can you afford to spend on a monthly mortgage? Don’t forget to factor in for unplanned emergencies. A simple rule of thumb is to remember that even if you qualify for a larger amount on a loan to purchase a house, you don’t have to spend the maximum. Only you know your monthly expenses and a budget that is realistic for you to maintain.

2. Work with a lender you trust and get pre-approved. Getting approval for a specific loan amount in advance lets a realtor know you’re serious and can help to expedite the homebuying process. Getting pre-approved can be the difference between getting the home of your dreams or losing it to another buyer. First Commerce allows you to apply online when it’s convenient for you. From there, our local loan officers will review your information and follow up with financing options to meet your needs. Apply Now.

3. Start saving early. The main costs to consider when saving for a home are listed below:

Down Payment. Your down payment requirement will depend on the type of mortgage you choose and the lender. Even a small down payment can be challenging to save. For example, a 3% down payment on a $300,000 home is $9,000. Try different scenarios using a down payment calculator, determine a goal, and start putting aside savings.

Closing Costs. These are fees and expenses home buyers pay to finalize their mortgage. Examples include origination fees, appraisal fees, title insurance, taxes and recording fees. Closing costs typically range from 2% to 5% of the loan amount. Right now, First Commerce is offering a $750 credit at closing!

Move-in expenses. You’ll likely need additional money after the purchase to set up your new home, as well as for home repairs, furnishings, or upgrades.

4. Build or maintain good credit. Your credit score is used to determine your qualification for a mortgage loan, as well as the interest rate lenders can offer. Taking additional steps to strengthen your credit, such as paying bills on time, keeping debt low, and keeping current credit cards open with low balances, can all contribute to a higher overall score. To learn more about your credit score, consider requesting your free credit report from one of the three main credit bureaus, which you can do once a year. First Commerce also offers a free Credit Score monitoring program powered by SavvyMoney through its digital banking service.

5. Get a home inspection after you make an offer. Once you’ve made the decision to purchase a home and make an offer, be sure to hire an inspector to check the house before you buy. An inspector can alert you to any potential issues, such as termite damage, roof repairs, water damage, or other concerns so that you can make an informed buying decision.

For other helpful tools and resources, including a mortgage calculator, financing options, completing your loan application, and more, visit our web site at Mortgage.FirstCommerceCU.org For a limited time, get a $750 credit at closing when you purchase or refinance your home with First Commerce. Visit Mortgage.FirstCommerceCu.org for details, and to apply today!

