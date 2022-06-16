Sponsored - 7 Tips to Help Avoid Card Fraud at Gas Pumps

Newly released Federal Trade Commission data shows that consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, an increase of more than 70 percent over the previous year. As the spring season heats up and people travel to destinations by car, the increased usage of debit and credit card payments at the gas pump can increase the risk of fraud.

Credit and debit card theft at the pump is an increasingly popular way for criminals to steal your card information. They do this by attaching devices to gas pump terminals called skimmers. These card skimming devices read the magnetic stripe on your credit or debit card when you slide it into a card reader. The skimmer then stores the card number, expiration date and cardholder’s name. Hackers use the stolen data to rack up fraudulent charges online or over the phone, sell your data, or create counterfeit cards.

As your financial partner for life, First Commerce wants to empower you with the tools and tips to help you protect yourself from fraud. Use these tips to help avoid card fraud at gas pumps

1. Look for gas pumps that have a chip reader instead of requiring you to swipe your card. Gas pumps with chip readers are less likely to have skimmers on them and can help reduce your chances for fraud.

If you are paying for gas with a debit card at the pump , always use it as a credit card instead of entering your PIN (Personal Identification Number). That way, the PIN is safe and the money isn’t deducted immediately from your account.

Look for a broken security seal. Many gas stations now place security seals over the cabinet panel. When the panel is opened, the label will read “void,” a tipoff that tampering has occurred.

Look for unusual features in the card reader. The reader at the pump you are using should look like other readers at the station. Also, you should not be able to wiggle the reader.

Pay inside. This might help you bypass the skimmer altogether.

Monitor your credit card and bank accounts regularly to spot unauthorized charges.

Consider enrolling in an identity theft monitoring service. If suspicious activity occurs with your accounts or information, the fraud service will notify you and assist you with steps to address any issues.

