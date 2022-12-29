Tips to Help Avoid Fraud at Gas Pumps

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://www.firstcommercecu.org/

This winter season, many vacationers are opting to reach their destination by car. With an increase in debit and credit card usage at the gas pump, the potential risk for fraud increases.

Credit and debit card theft at the pump is an increasingly popular way for criminals to steal your card information. They attach skimmer devices to gas pump terminals which read the magnetic stripe on your credit or debit card when you slide it into a card reader. The skimmer stores the card number, expiration date, and cardholder’s name. Hackers use the stolen data to rack up fraudulent charges online or over the phone, sell your data, or create counterfeit cards.

As your financial partner for life, First Commerce wants to empower you with resources to help protect you from fraud. Here are some tips to help avoid card fraud at gas pumps:

1. Look for gas pumps that have a chip reader. Gas pumps with chip readers are less likely to have skimmers on them and can help reduce your chances for fraud.

Use credit over debit. If you are paying for gas with a debit card at the pump, always use it as a credit card instead of entering your PIN (Personal Identification Number). That way, the money isn’t deducted immediately from your account.

Avoid those with broken security seals. Many gas stations now place security seals over the cabinet panel. When the panel is opened, the label will read “void,” a tipoff that tampering has occurred.

Look for unusual features in the card reader. The reader at the pump you are using should look like other readers at the station. Note: You should not be able to wiggle the reader.

Pay inside. This might help you bypass the skimmer altogether.

Monitor your accounts. Be aware and regularly check your credit card and bank balances to spot unauthorized charges.

Enroll in an identity theft monitoring service. If suspicious activity occurs with your accounts or information, the fraud service will notify you and assist you with steps to address any issues.

Learn more about protecting yourself from fraud and identity theft at https://www.firstcommercecu.org/learn/security/fraud/

You can also watch previous episodes of Money Minute at https://www.firstcommercecu.org/learn/financial-education/money-minute/

That’s The Power of You!

*First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for further guidance. Insured by NCUA.