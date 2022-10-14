Tips to Help Build Your Credit Score

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org

Understanding the power of your credit score and working to continually improve your score is crucial to building a strong financial future. Insurers use credit scores to set premiums for auto and homeowner’s coverage. Landlords use them to decide who gets to rent their apartments. Credit scores can also determine who gets the best cell phone plans and who must make bigger deposits to get utilities.

Your score is a key indicator of your creditworthiness to help lenders decide how likely you are to repay your debts. It also plays a significant role in determining the interest rates you pay on various types of loans.

At First Commerce, we’re committed to helping people to enhance their financial well-being. Consider these factors to improve your score or maintain an already great score.

Understand your credit score.

Your credit score is a three-digit number based on your credit report, which contains your financial activity in five categories. Certain categories such as payment history and total debt are weighted heavier in credit score calculations, but all factors play an important part in achieving a stronger score.

· Payment history and your ability to repay debts on time.

· Credit usage and the total amount of debt you owe.

· Length of credit and how you have managed it.

· New credit and how often you take on new debt.

· Credit mix and the types of credit you use.

Review your credit report at least once a year.

Federal law requires each of the three nationwide consumer credit reporting companies (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) to give you a free credit report every 12 months if you ask for it. Monitoring your credit reports regularly is an important part of managing your finances. If you find information that looks suspicious or is inaccurate on your credit report, contact the business or credit entity that issued the report to file a dispute or request a correction.

As another helpful resource, First Commerce offers its members a free credit monitoring service through digital banking called Credit Score powered by SavvyMoney. Credit Score empowers members to understand and manage their credit score over time.

Commit to build or maintain good credit.

Building good credit takes time. Here are four simple examples that can help strengthen your credit:

1. Pay bills on time . Late payments can stay on your credit report for up to 7.5 years.

2. Avoid maximizing credit limits . Try to keep well under the limit when possible.

3. Allow credit accounts to age over time . This shows lenders you have more experience using credit responsibly.

4. Dispute credit report errors . Ask credit bureaus to remove incorrect information on your credit report that can negatively impact your score.

For more smart money tips, visit First Commerce’s free online courses available on the FCCU Foundation web site at FCCUFoundation.org.

*Insured by NCUA. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for further guidance.