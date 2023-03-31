Tips to Help Make the Most of Credit Card Rewards

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://www.firstcommercecu.org/.

Did you know, roughly 191 million adults in the U.S. have at least one credit card? Making purchases with credit cards continues to play a large part in our financial lives. If properly managed, there are benefits to using a credit card, such as earning rewards, but not all rewards programs are created equal.

It’s important to understand the difference between types of incentives offered so you can choose a credit card rewards program that’s right for you. Here are a few considerations when deciding if a rewards credit card makes sense for you:

· Cash Back. If you use a credit card to pay for the majority of your goods and services, you may want to consider using a rewards card that offers a cash back option. This incentive can come in the way of gift cards to places you frequently shop, actual cash back, or the option of payment applied directly to your bill. It’s a great way to get rewarded for the places you shop most often.

· Points and Miles. Some rewards credit cards allow you to earn points and/or miles that you can use once a certain amount is accumulated. Check to see if the rewards offered are in areas that add value to your lifestyle. For instance, if you enjoy traveling, you might use your rewards toward flight upgrades, car rentals, or hotel accommodations.

No matter which credit card you might choose, stay mindful of interest rates and fees. Some rewards cards may charge a higher interest rate and higher fees if your balance is not paid off each month. A good practice for using any credit card is to read all terms and conditions carefully before you apply for one.

Ultimately, the best credit card is one with features that meet your financial needs. The most important thing to remember with a rewards card is to maintain a low balance or pay off the balance each month. This helps to maximize benefits and reduce the overall cost to you.

