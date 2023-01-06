Tips on how to avoid overdraft fees

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce, visit https://checking.firstcommercecu.org/accelerate/.

Have you ever spent more money than you had in your bank account and incurred an overdraft fee? If so, you are not alone. Almost 1 in 5 people report having overdrawn their bank accounts at some point in their life.

Overdraft fees, also known as non-sufficient fund fees, happen when a withdrawal or debit card purchase causes an account balance to go into the negative. Typically, financial institutions will cover the overdrawn expense for you, but charge a fee to cover the difference.

Here are a few tips to help you reduce the chances of overdrawing your account and incurring overdraft fees:

Sign up for low-balance alerts. If your financial institution offers a mobile banking app, find out if you can set up alerts to be notified by text or email when your account balance falls below a certain dollar amount. It is also a good practice to keep track of your cash flow; this will give you a better idea of how much money you have on hand.

Ask about overdraft protection. You can guard against potential overdraft fees by linking your checking account to a savings account or other fund source. That way, if a transaction causes your account to go negative, money from your savings account or other fund source will automatically be transferred to your checking account to cover the difference. Your financial institution may still charge a small fee for the transaction, so be sure to research their policy.

Remove the ability to overdraft your account. You can also remove the ability to overdraft your account altogether by choosing to have transactions declined at the point of sale if they will overdraw your account. This means, if there are not enough funds to cover the charge, you will be alerted immediately, and the transaction will not be processed. While this may be inconvenient, declining the purchase up front will protect you from possible overdraft fees.

