Tips to Make Savings Automatic

Sponsored - Did you receive or are you expecting a tax refund this year? According to a recent survey, 75 percent of U.S. adults who expect to receive a tax refund this year believe the money is important to their overall financial well-being. Only 26 percent said they plan to use their refund money to boost their savings.

Making saving and budgeting an everyday habit can feel like a hard-to-reach goal, but there are some easy ways to automate and build it in throughout the year. Here are a few tips to help power your personal finances and automate savings all year long:

Automatic Deposits . Set up automatic deposits to your savings account to help your money grow over time with minimal effort. Consider designating a portion of your paycheck to be deposited automatically into your savings account each pay period. By automating the process, the money is automatically set aside without you having to think about it or do it yourself.

Spare Change Programs. Some financial institutions offer options to round up the amount of your purchases to the next whole dollar and transfer the difference into your savings account automatically. First Commerce's EvenUp Savings Program rounds up debit card purchases to the next dollar amount and then deposits the difference into a higher-rate savings account.

Automatic Investments. If you have enough money set aside for emergency expenses, consider automating monthly contributions to an investment account. You can set up automatic investments into funds you already have in your retirement/401k, 529, or other eligible accounts.

Creating a financial cushion through savings doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time, commitment, and planning. The good news is there are simple ways to make saving automatic so you can stress less.

Want to learn more ways to enhance your financial well-being? Talk with a team member at First Commerce Credit Union or visit us online at FirstCommerceCU.org.

Insured by NCUA. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. This information is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. Consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for guidance.