Tips to Make Savings Automatic

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org

January not only marks a new year, it opens the door to new beginnings. Many people set new saving and budgeting goals. While saving and budgeting can feel like a hard-to-reach goal, it doesn’t have to be.

First, visualize what you hope to accomplish this year. Do you have a financial cushion for life’s surprises? Need to set aside funds for education expenses? Want to plan for a family vacation or life event? Forward-thinking to retirement?

The ultimate goal is to build savings for your financial future. Here are a few easy tips to power your personal finances and automate savings:

· Automatic Deposits. Set up automatic deposits to your savings account to help your money grow over time with minimal effort. Consider designating a portion of your paycheck to be deposited automatically into your savings account each pay period. By automating the process, the money is automatically set aside without you having to think about it or do it yourself.

· Spare Change Programs. Some financial institutions offer options to round up the amount of your purchases to the next whole dollar and transfer the difference into your savings account automatically. First Commerce’s EvenUp Savings Program rounds up debit card purchases to the next dollar amount and then deposits the difference into a higher-rate savings account.

· Automatic Investments. If you have enough money set aside for emergency expenses, consider automating monthly contributions to an investment account. You can set up automatic investments into funds you already have in your retirement/401k, 529, or other eligible accounts.

Creating a financial cushion through savings doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time, commitment, and planning. The good news is there are simple ways to make saving automatic so you can stress less.

Want to learn more ways to enhance your financial well-being? Talk with a team member at First Commerce Credit Union or visit us online at FirstCommerceCU.org

That’s The Power of You!

Insured by NCUA. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. This information is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. Consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for guidance.