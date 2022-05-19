Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://www.firstcommercecu.org/about-us/locations/summit-east-financial-center/

Tips for Securing Your Online Accounts

Scam attempts and targeted phishing attacks are on the rise globally. Cyber criminals are getting bolder in their use of emails, texts, direct calls, and even fake “look-a-like” web sites and fraudulent social media posts to lure victims into sharing personal information in an attempt to gain access to online accounts or to steal someone’s identity.

As fraudsters become increasingly better at tricking unsuspecting victims into sharing their confidential data, it is more important than ever to know how to protect yourself and your personal information. Here are a few tips to help keep your online accounts secure.

Scrutinize Links, Attachments and Suspicious Social Media Posts. Avoid clicking on links and attachments from unsolicited emails or texts. Carefully review the email address, phone number, or website that the message is coming from—even if the sender seems familiar. Never open links or attachments in emails you do not trust, and do not engage with social media posts or invitations that ask you to share your personal information.

Use Complex Passwords. Strong passwords are critical to protect your electronic devices and online accounts from unauthorized access. Use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters, or even a passphrase. For extra security, try replacing letters with a symbol such as: “$” instead of “s” or “!” in place of “I.”

Set up Multi-factor Authentication. Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) is an authentication method that requires the user to provides at least two levels of verification before you can access an account. This helps decrease the likelihood of a successful cyber attack.

Never Give Your Online Login Information to Anyone. You should never share your account passwords, PIN, one-time passcodes, Social Security Number, or credit and debit card numbers. It’s important to develop a healthy sense of skepticism whenever you receive messages asking for personal information. As a reminder, First Commerce will never contact you and ask you to provide your personal information.

If you suspect you have been a victim of fraud and are concerned your financial information may have been compromised, contact your financial institution right away for guidance.

You can learn more about protecting yourself from various types of fraud and identity theft at FirstCommerceCU.org/Fraud.

For more financial tips, visit the First Commerce Money Minute web page and watch segments that aired previously on WCTV.

That’s The Power of You!

Insured by NCUA. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for further guidance.