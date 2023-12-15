Transforming Communities, Empowering Generations

Sponsored - As an active and long-time community partner, First Commerce Credit Union has supported hundreds of organizations through strategic partnerships, local fundraising initiatives, sponsorships, and volunteer service. For more than 80 years, they’ve sought to create transformative change that makes a lasting impact in the communities they serve.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, First Commerce, together with the community, raised more than $150,000 across North Florida and South Georgia during its #FlamingoChallenge initiative to support local patients battling breast cancer.

Established four years ago, the #FlamingoChallenge uses pink yard flamingos and the power of social media to provide a fun and engaging way for individuals, businesses, non-profits, and other local organizations to show support for their community. All funds raised are then donated directly to local hospital foundations—TMH Foundation in Tallahassee, FL, the Archbold Foundation in Thomasville, Ga, and the SGMC Foundation in Valdosta, Ga.

Since its inception, the #FlamingoChallenge has raised close to $350,000. The local health care organizations use the funds raised towards a variety of causes, from paying for cancer screenings for low-income patients, securing outreach efforts to communities at high risk of developing cancer, and covering expenses for items and services that health insurance does not pay for when a patient is undergoing treatment. In 2023, the funds raised in Tallahassee will help purchase a MOZART System, which is a state-of-the-art technology that will give surgeons greater precision in removing cancerous tissue and produce better outcomes for patients.

In addition to supporting individuals and their families, First Commerce is also committed to transforming communities by providing inspiration for local businesses through its Power Forward Speaker Series, Tallahassee’s largest annual business event.

In celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Power Forward Speaker Series, First Commerce and co-presenter FSU Office of Research are bringing the biggest and best business event yet to Tallahassee on January 30, 2024, at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. The event will feature not one, but TWO world-renowned entrepreneurs—Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec—of ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

These two entrepreneurial powerhouses will be live on stage to share their insightful journeys about what it takes to succeed in both life and business. For many local business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, Power Forward offers a rare opportunity to hear from highly acclaimed business leaders without the expense and time of traveling to a conference to gain new insights and connect with peers. This is your chance to learn from the best and get inspired to take your business to the next level. For details, visit FirstCommerceCU.org/PowerForward.

Early bird pricing for this once-in-a-lifetime event ends December 31. Get your tickets at Tickets.FSU.edu. For more information on how First Commerce supports the communities it serves, visit FirstCommerceCU.org.

That’s The Power of You!

* Insured by NCUA.