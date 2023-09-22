Transforming Communities, Enriching Lives

Sponsored - For more than 80 years, First Commerce Credit Union has supported hundreds of organizations in the communities they serve through strategic partnerships, local fundraising initiatives, sponsorships, and volunteer service. As an active community partner, when First Commerce sees a need, they’re known for creating inventive ways to help transform the communities we serve.

As September is wrapping up, it can mean one thing—it’s time to get ready for the #FlamingoChallenge!

The #FlamingoChallenge is a month-long community fundraiser held in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This initiative uses flocks of pink plastic flamingos to encourages businesses, non-profits, schools, organizations, and individuals to put the “fun” in fundraising while showing support for local cancer patients. Participants are encouraged to donate or fundraise and post their pictures with their flamingos on social media and challenge others to join in the fun.

“First Commerce has always been committed to making transformative change in the communities we serve,” said Cecilia Homison, First Commerce CEO. “Since launching the #FlamingoChallenge four years ago, it has been incredibly inspiring to see so many individuals and organizations come together to support patients battling breast cancer. We are extremely proud of how this grassroots initiative truly change lives for the better.”

#FlamingoChallenge has raised more than $200,000, thanks to the continued support and generosity of individuals, businesses and other community organizations who participated in the challenge and made donations. #FlamingoChallenge supports the patients and programs at TMH Walker Breast Center, SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center, and Archbold Medical Center.

For more information on the #FlamingoChallenge, visit FirstCommerceCU.org/Flamingo. To see other ways First Commerce supports the communities it serves, visit FirstCommerceCU.org.

https://www.firstcommercecu.org

That’s The Power of You!

* Insured by NCUA.